Okay, so for the second time this season I opted not to watch the Lions play as I had other commitments for the day. For the second time this season, the lions were blown out in agonizing fashion. I'm sensing a trend. It's time for week eight of what we learned. Next week is a bye week, and hooray! The lions cannot take another loss next week unless it's by means of dark magic, and here we are. What's next for Detroit? Well, as I didn't get to watch this game (and I'm happy I didn't) we must figure out what's next.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO