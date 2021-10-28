CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Breezy, 60s Thursday; Halloween cold front with 40s and chance for snow

By Chris Tomer
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 7 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunny skies on Thursday with highs around 60 degrees in Denver. Winds remain gusty at 15-40 mph, early especially in the mountains, Foothills, and Eastern Plains.

It will be dry Friday and Saturday with abnormally warm Front Range highs from 65-70 degrees. The normal high right now in Denver is 61.

Halloween week events in Colorado

A cold front races in on Halloween. High temperatures drop 20 degrees into the 40s across Denver and the Front Range. Expect cloudy skies with a 20% chance for light snow and breezy northeast winds, 15-30 mph.

The mountains and Foothills could see 1-2 inches of accumulation.

Could Denver’s first snowfall happen on Halloween?

A 20% chance for snow showers continues on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The mountains and Foothills could see 1-3 inches of accumulation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1inRoK_0cfFlAHg00
Forecast snow totals by 5am Monday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RyJTh_0cfFlAHg00
Forecast snow totals by 5am Monday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHO4s_0cfFlAHg00

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy