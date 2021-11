Imagine discovering, as an adult, that you've got a long-lost sibling living in another part of the world. It may sound like the far-fetched plot of a television drama series, but for Amanda Gordon and Roger Horikoshi, it's reality. The half-siblings were born in Seoul, South Korea, and were adopted by separate families as children, having no memory of each other. But thanks to some DNA testing and Travel + Leisure's new video series, Meet Me in the Middle, the pair not only found each other, but also met in person for the first time at L'Auberge de Sedona Hotel in Sedona, Arizona — the midpoint between Amanda's home in New York City and Roger's home in Honolulu.

