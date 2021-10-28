CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Explainer-High-Tech Climate Solutions That Could Cut Emissions in the Long Term

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - From replicating the process that fuels the sun to harnessing scorching temperatures deep below our feet, scientists, companies and venture capitalists are betting on high-tech ways to power the planet without emitting greenhouse gases. Such "moon-shot" technologies are likely to be a topic of conversation when...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Biden will attack methane by several means after groups say that’s the surest way to keep to 1.5 degrees warming

The Biden administration is advancing plans to cut methane emissions sharply by the end of the decade, using tougher proposed Environmental Protection Agency regulations and other efforts to hit the mark, it said Tuesday, in a move that will frustrate an oil and gas industry that says it's been cleaning up its act without a government push.
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

Biden joins global push to cut climate-warming methane emissions

The Biden administration is proposing stricter regulations to reduce leaks of methane from oil and gas industry operations. It comes as world leaders at the U.N. climate meeting in Glasgow are pushing countries to join a global pledge to cut methane, a climate warming gas that's even more potent than carbon dioxide.
GLASGOW, KY
AFP

Major methane deal at climate summit -- without China

Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden chiding China's leader for skipping the make-or-break COP26 climate summit.  - Access issues - Earlier on Tuesday, countries made a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030. 
U.S. POLITICS
duke.edu

How Cutting Methane Emissions Could "Start Putting the Brakes" on Damages from Climate Change

Carbon dioxide emissions have dominated discussions about climate change, but reducing the amount of methane released into the atmosphere can also make an impact. Later this month, the world’s largest gathering devoted to climate change, COP26, will convene in Glasgow where world leaders are expected to discuss carbon dioxide emissions and methane emissions from oil and gas production, waste and agriculture.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
BBC

Climate change: 'More homegrown timber needed' to cut emissions

Building the homes of the future will require Wales to become a "forest nation", according to industry experts. They said much more homegrown timber is needed to cut carbon emissions from construction, and would also lead to greener homes and jobs in rural areas. A group of forestry, manufacturing and...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Co2 Emissions#Nuclear Energy#Nuclear Fuel#Reuters#U N#Fusion Fusion#Oxford University
abc17news.com

What is COP? Key facts and terms at climate summit explained

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The U.N. climate summit, known as COP26 this year, brings officials from almost 200 countries to Glasgow to haggle over the best measures to combat global warming. COP is short for Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change. The first summit was held in 1995. More than 100 world leaders will attend the start of the summit Monday and Tuesday, known as the high-level segment. They include U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but the presidents of China and Russia won’t attend in person. Countries will be reviewing each other’s emissions pledges, known as nationally determined contributions. Finalizing the so-called Paris rulebook is also on the agenda.
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

A Methane Pledge Is the First Good News Out of COP26. Nothing Else Will Be as Easy

Tuesday’s announcement that more than 100 countries have joined a U.S. and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030 injected a welcome burst of energy into the COP 26 meetings in Glasgow after Monday’s lackluster launch. Despite the fact that the world’s biggest methane emitters —China, Russia and India, which together contribute 35% of methane emissions—have not signed on, it’s a significant step that could go a long way toward meeting the climate conference’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Methane, which comes from landfills, agriculture and the energy industry, is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide and is responsible for more than a quarter of current global warming, says Ilissa Ocko, senior climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). “Cutting methane is the fastest, most effective way to slow down warming now.” The pledged reductions alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment .
ENVIRONMENT
smithpharmacyrx.com

Biden Administration Moves to Cut Methane Emissions That Threaten Climate, Health

A new rule to sharply cut methane emissions and other oil and gas industry air pollutants that harm health and contribute to climate change is in the works. The new Clean Air Act rule proposed Tuesday by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would cut 41 million tons of methane emissions between 2023 and 2035.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
Country
China
AFP

Brazil pledges higher greenhouse emissions cuts

The government of Brazil, much criticized for its environmental policies, said Monday it would cut 2005-level greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 -- up from a previous pledge of 43 percent. Criticized for reducing staffing and funding of environmental protection bodies, Bolsonaro's government has made a series of announcements in recent weeks in a bid to boost its image at the summit.
ENVIRONMENT
thefern.org

At climate talks, countries agree to halt deforestation and cut methane emissions

The second day of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) brought sweeping pledges to end deforestation and curb methane emissions. In the summit’s first major deal, announced on Tuesday, leaders of more than 100 countries signed a pact to end deforestation by 2030. The signatories include countries that account for about 86 percent of the… » Read More.
ENVIRONMENT
abc27 News

Biden’s climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was announced as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance at a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Biden pledged […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Slashing methane emissions key for keeping Earth cool

The pledge taken by about 100 countries at the COP26 climate talks on Tuesday to slash emissions from methane by 30 percent before 2030 could help cap global warming at liveable levels, but key emitters are missing, experts say. All told, the 100-odd nations that signed on to the Global Methane Pledge account for about 40 percent of global emissions of the odourless, invisible gas.   
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Is it green, or forever toxic? Nuclear rift at climate talks

Deep in a French forest of oaks, birches and pines, a steady stream of trucks carries a silent reminder of nuclear energy’s often invisible cost: canisters of radioactive waste, heading into storage for the next 300 years.As negotiators plot out how to fuel the world while also reducing carbon emissions at climate talks in Scotland nuclear power is a central sticking point. Critics decry its mammoth price tag, the disproportionate damage caused by nuclear accidents, and radioactive leftovers that remain deadly for thousands of years. But increasingly vocal and powerful proponents — some climate scientists and environmental experts...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy