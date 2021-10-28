CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

State's only resettlement organization talks refugees in South Dakota

By SDPB Radio
sdpb.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis segment is from SDPB's monthly news program, South Dakota Focus, hosted by Jackie Hendry. Many come to the United States not just for the...

listen.sdpb.org

Comments / 8

Red state granny
7d ago

I certainly hope not! I'm all for helping people out, but the people they're attempting to resettle in our country are unvetted and will be impossible to remove if found to be criminal.

Reply(2)
11
Rebecca Lynn
6d ago

I agree I sure hope not these people are coming her illegally. Don’t speak out language. I have no problem with people coming here legally. This has nothing to do with religion I for one am tired of that being a cause.

Reply
3
SweetBabyGang?
7d ago

Nope! Not here! They were not vetted, and will not be. No thank you.

Reply
10
Related
The Hill

Judge seats nearly all-white jury to hear Ahmaud Arbery case

The jury that will consider the fates of three white men accused of killing a Black jogger consists of 11 white people and a single Black member. Prosecutors in the Ahmaud Arbery case, which drew national attention last year, blame defense attorneys for rejecting Black jurors, according to The New York Times.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
The Hill

The Memo: Trump dinged by Youngkin win

Former President Trump hailed Republican Glenn Youngkin ’s victory in Virginia as a triumph, but the more compelling case is that his fortunes took a hit from the gubernatorial race. The strenuousness of the four separate statements issued by Trump between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning claiming credit for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, leaving the NFL’s hottest team without the reigning MVP. Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if Rodgers has been vaccinated. LaFleur acknowledged that Rodgers won’t be available Sunday when the Packers (7-1) put their seven-game winning streak on the line at Kansas City (4-4).
NFL
The Associated Press

Detective: Rittenhouse shouted ‘Friendly!’ to pursuer

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse shouted “Friendly! Friendly! Friendly!” as he was being chased by a man he eventually shot to death during street protests against racial injustice, a police detective testified — in a confrontation the defense portrayed as “the classic ambush.”. Video took center stage Wednesday in...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Refugee Resettlement#State#Sdpb#Haitians#Afghans#Lutheran Social Services
CNN

Phil Murphy prevails in close race in New Jersey, CNN projects

(CNN) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has become the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win reelection in the Garden State, CNN projects Wednesday, narrowly surviving a closer-than-expected race that dragged well past Election Day. Murphy's victory over Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli, albeit slim, defied the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy