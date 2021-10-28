State's only resettlement organization talks refugees in South Dakota
This segment is from SDPB's monthly news program, South Dakota Focus, hosted by Jackie Hendry. Many come to the United States not just for the...listen.sdpb.org
This segment is from SDPB's monthly news program, South Dakota Focus, hosted by Jackie Hendry. Many come to the United States not just for the...listen.sdpb.org
I certainly hope not! I'm all for helping people out, but the people they're attempting to resettle in our country are unvetted and will be impossible to remove if found to be criminal.
I agree I sure hope not these people are coming her illegally. Don’t speak out language. I have no problem with people coming here legally. This has nothing to do with religion I for one am tired of that being a cause.
Nope! Not here! They were not vetted, and will not be. No thank you.
Comments / 8