Batesville, IN

Hillenbrand divests TerraSource Global business

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 7 days ago

BATESVILLE, IN — Hillenbrand Inc., has completed the planned divestiture of TerraSource Global as part of a deal with industrial holding company Right Lane Industries. As a result of the $25.6 million dollar deal, TerraSource and its...

