I am an activist/investor. It’s a weird title, I know—I made it up myself. Basically, I put people, properties, and portfolios together and then use the power of our collective investment dollars to make a difference where we think it counts. Am I in a place where money is no object? Not yet. Am I drafting plans to be the fourth billionaire in space? On the 12th of never. But I am writing my own story and using my financial freedom to be the change that I want to see in the world.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO