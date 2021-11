Zlatan Ibrahimovic rolled back the years as he scored an excellent free-kick for AC Milan to take the lead against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. It was Milan who took the lead in the 26th minute, and it was that man Ibrahimovic who scored against his favourite victims again. Leao won a free-kick on the edge of the box with some neat footwork and the Swede put his laces through the set piece, wrong-footing Rui Patricio and finding the bottom corner.

SOCCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO