Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage has crossed the $400M worldwide mark, grossing $191.6M domestically and $212.5M at the international box office for a $404.1M cume through Tuesday. This makes the Andy Serkis-directed sequel the fifth Hollywood movie to top the four-century worldwide milestone since the beginning of the pandemic — and it still has major markets to come. The Tom Hardy-starrer has been on a rampage ever since it debuted domestically on October 1, going on to a $90.1M opening weekend which is the second best ever for the month of October. Overseas that same weekend, Let There Be Carnage went...

MOVIES ・ 31 MINUTES AGO