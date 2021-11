Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Confidence—everyone wants it, and we can easily spot it in others. But when it comes to summoning our own confidence, it can feel like an impossible task. The good news is this sense of confidence isn't as elusive as it might feel. There are ways to develop self-confidence.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 HOURS AGO