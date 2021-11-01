CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL trade grades: Report cards for the biggest 2021 deadline deals, how each team did, more

By Kevin Seifert
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf we're all being honest here, the NFL trade deadline is more fun for the imagination than it is in reality. Dreams of remaking multiple franchises often descend into bit moves and short-term fixes, at least compared with the in-season blockbusters we see in other sports. With that said,...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Player Reportedly Arrested Tuesday Morning

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Joe Flacco
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Titans dodge a bullet with Derrick Henry injury update

Running back Derrick Henry suffered a scary foot injury in the Tennessee Titans’ 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday. While it was initially believed that it could be season-ending, there’s optimism that he will be back before 2021 is done. Via Ian Rapoport:
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

David Carr Apologizes For What He Tweeted About Henry Ruggs

On Tuesday morning, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a car accident that killed one person. He’s expected to be charged with DUI resulting in death. Shortly after the news broke, NFL Network’s David Carr, who is the brother of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, had...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Trade Deadline#Nfl Teams#49ers#American Football#Eagles#Cardinals#Broncos#Chiefs
The Spun

Former Patriots Star Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

Former New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung was arrested yesterday on multiple charges, according to a new report. Chung was charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. The three-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly be arraigned today in...
QUINCY, MA
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Reacts To Living In Detroit

Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show. That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.
NFL
The Spun

The New Orleans Saints Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes makes a fool of himself with latest interception

Patrick Mahomes is far from being the Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest problem during their stunning struggles to start the season. Faced with leading his team to victory on the road in Week 6, the former NFL MVP compounded a simple mistake by indulging one of his worst tendencies. Mahomes threw...
NFL
The Spun

Mark Ingram Has Message For Texans After Trade To New Orleans

The Houston Texans parted ways with veteran running back Mark Ingram this week, trading him to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick. On Friday, Ingram addressed the New Orleans media about his time with the Texans and his return to the Saints. During his introductory...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy