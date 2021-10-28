Desert Peak Minerals (DPM) Launches 10M Share IPO at $20-$23/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Allbirds, Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,192,307 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. 16,346,154 shares were sold by Allbirds and 3,846,153 shares were sold by certain of Allbirds’ existing stockholders. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 504,645 shares of Class A common stock from Allbirds and up to an additional 2,524,200 shares of Class A common stock from certain of Allbirds’ existing stockholders at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Allbirds will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the existing stockholders.
Comments / 0