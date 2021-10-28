Desert Peak Minerals (DPM) Launches 10M Share IPO at $20-$23/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a staffing company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors to purchase 4,683,547 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The Company will also issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,683,547 shares of common stock. The purchase price for one share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock is $1.975. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.85 per share, will be immediately exercisable, and will expire five years from issuance. The gross proceeds from the private placement are expected to be approximately $9.25 million. The offering is expected to close on or about November 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

