CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Desert Peak Minerals (DPM) Launches 10M Share IPO at $20-$23/sh

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Desert Peak Minerals Inc. (NYSE: DPM) announced today that it has launched an all primary initial public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock ("common...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) Prices 2M Share IPO at $2/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ), a molecular genetics diagnostics company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $5.00 per share to the public for a total of $10,000,000 of gross proceeds to the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

STAG Industrial (STAG) Prices 8M Share Offering at $42.5/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) today announced the pricing of its public offering of an aggregate of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock, consisting of 5,250,000 shares offered directly by the Company and 2,750,000 shares offered on a forward basis in connection with the forward sale agreement described below, for gross proceeds of approximately $340.0 million. The forward purchaser (or its affiliate) and the Company have also granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

ANI Pharma (ANIP) Prices 1.5M Share IPO at $50/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $50.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are expected to be $75 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, ANI granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

NerdWallet, Inc (NRDS) Prices 7.25M Share IPO at $18/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $18 per share. In addition, NerdWallet has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,087,500 shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on November 4, 2021 under the ticker symbol "NRDS." The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Dpm#Stocks#Streetinsider Premium#Desert Peak Minerals Inc#Sec#Ubs Securities Llc#Barclays Capital Inc C#Lrb 888 Rrb
StreetInsider.com

Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE) Prices 6M Share IPO at $13/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CDRE), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") on November 4, 2021, under the ticker symbol "CDRE." The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

MDxHealth SA (MDXH) Prices 3.75M ADS IPO at $12/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MDxHealth SA (Nasdaq: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States (the "Offering") of 3,750,000 American Depositary Shares (each representing 10 ordinary shares of the Company with no nominal value per share) ("ADSs") at a price to the public of USD 12.00 per ADS1 for total gross proceeds of USD 45.0 million2 before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) Announces 2.5M Share Private Placement at $2/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVCT) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement for a registered direct offering with an institutional investor of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.00 per share and a Series B Warrant to purchase an additional 2,500,000 shares, for total gross proceeds of $5.0 million, before payment of commissions and expenses. AVCtechnologies would receive an additional $5.0 million in gross proceeds if the Series B Warrant is exercised in full. The Series B Warrant has an exercise price of $2.00 per share, is exercisable on the date of issuance and expires two years from the date of issuance. Commencing ten trading days after the issuance of the Series B Warrant, the Company may force the investor to exercise its Series B Warrant in the event shares of the Company's common stock trade at or above $2.40/share for a period of 5 consecutive trading days, subject to certain conditions, including equity conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Infinera Corp. (INFN) Results Show 800G Orders Ramping Sharply - Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy rating and $15.00 price target on Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) after ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
StreetInsider.com

Revolve Group (RVLV) PT Raised to $87 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen raised the price target on Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) to $87.00 (from $70.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation (MPRAU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: MPRAU) announced today that it has priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

RR Donnelley (RRD) Acquired by Atlas for $8.52/sh Cash

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC (“Atlas”), which operates a global family of manufacturing and distribution businesses, in an all-cash transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $2.1 billion.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Concord Acquisition Corp III (CNDB.U) Prices Upsized 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE: CNDB.U), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units, upsized ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) Acquires DJ Basin

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL), today announced it has entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement to acquire certain mineral and royalty interests in the DJ Basin for approximately $44 million in cash and approximately 2.2 million shares of Class A common stock subject to certain closing adjustments (the “DJ Acquisition”).
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Juniper II Corp. (JUN.U) Prices Upsized 26M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE: JUN.U), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Step-Up Auto Callable Barrier Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the iShares® Russell 2000 Value ETF, the S&P 500® Index and the NASDAQ-100 Index® due November 5, 2026. Fully and Unconditionally...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 COMSCORE, INC. For: Nov 04 Filed by: LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The shares of common stock of the Company underlying these restricted stock units will be delivered upon...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

NerdWallet CEO on Taking the Fintech Company Public

Fintech firm NerdWallet made its IPO debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. CEO Tim Chen joined Cheddar to talk about the decision to tap the capital markets now and explained the company's revenue model by taking a cut from financial products like credit cards and loans sold through the site. Chen also talked about the firm's stance on cryptocurrencies, noting it advises people to only invest what they can afford to lose.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Prices 4.68M Share Offering at $1.975/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a staffing company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors to purchase 4,683,547 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The Company will also issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,683,547 shares of common stock. The purchase price for one share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock is $1.975. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.85 per share, will be immediately exercisable, and will expire five years from issuance. The gross proceeds from the private placement are expected to be approximately $9.25 million. The offering is expected to close on or about November 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Allbirds, Inc (BIRD) Prices 20.2M Share IPO at $15/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Allbirds, Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,192,307 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. 16,346,154 shares were sold by Allbirds and 3,846,153 shares were sold by certain of Allbirds’ existing stockholders. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 504,645 shares of Class A common stock from Allbirds and up to an additional 2,524,200 shares of Class A common stock from certain of Allbirds’ existing stockholders at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Allbirds will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the existing stockholders.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) Prices 5.52M Share IPO at $18.65/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,524,934 shares of its common stock at $18.65 per share. Shares of CMTG’s common stock are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today under the symbol “CMTG,” and the offering is expected to close on November 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. CMTG has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 828,739 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy