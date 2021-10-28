CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Danish court increases prison for brothers in murder case

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish appeals court on Thursday increased a sentence to two brothers by a year, giving them 15 years in prison each for the murder of a biracial man on a Danish island in June 2020, a slaying that had sparked a nationwide debate about racism.

The Eastern High Court ruled that Mads and Magnus Moeller, aged 23 and 26, were guilty of murder but it also found insufficient evidence of a racist motive in the killing, saying it was a personal relationship gone wrong. Witnesses and defense lawyers ruled out racism, and the defendants denied it.

The body of Phillip Mbuji Johansen, who had Danish and Tanzanian roots, was found in a forest on the Baltic Sea sland of Bornholm on June 23, 2020. He had spent the evening drinking beer and vodka there with the brothers, whom he knew.

They allegedly assaulted Johansen, stabbing him with a knife and beating him with a wooden pole and a bottle. The brother tortured him for at least 20 minutes, according to medical examiner reports, and left Johansen helpless in the woods.

During the assault, one of the brothers pressed a knee against the victim’s neck. This and the fact that he was biracial caused speculation that the murder could have been racially motivated as it resembled the killing of a Black man, George Floyd, in 2020 by U.S. police in Minneapolis, which sparked protests around the world.

The defendants admitted to attacking the 28-year-old but denied having intended to kill him. They claimed they assaulted him because he allegedly had raped their mother. Earlier this month, the rape was reported to police.

On Dec. 1, the lower District Court in Roenne, the main town on Bornholm, gave them 14 years each after finding them guilty of murder. The appeals court sits in Copenhagen.

Comments / 0

Related
Indiana Gazette

Drug case results in prison sentence

A former resident of New Florence and Indiana has been sentenced to one to three years in a state correctional institution for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in an Indiana Borough case. Ruby A. Gil, 30, whose current address was listed by court...
INDIANA, PA
bartlesvilleradio.com

Welch Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Murder

A Welch man was sentenced Friday in federal court for murdering his 81-year-old mother in her home on Aug. 4, 2011. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell accepted a plea agreement between the Government and the defendant and sentenced Michael Joe Rice, 58, to 45 years in federal prison. In July 2021, Rice pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country and admitted to killing his mother, Ruth Rice, by beating her to death.
WELCH, OK
WDVM 25

Woman pleads guilty for involvement in murder of younger brother

MARYLAND (WDVM) — A woman just pleaded guilty for her involvement in the 2017 murder of her younger brother. Le-Mae Matthews admitted to lying to 911 dispatchers and police officers after her 17-year-old brother Christian Matthews was killed in their basement by two men she knew. She will spend up to 10 years in prison […]
MARYLAND STATE
WREG

TN Supreme Court to hear appeal in Memphis murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Supreme Court is set to hear a Memphis-based murder case Wednesday. In 2011 a judge sentenced a then-24-year-old Tommie Phillips to life in prison after he was found guilty of a brutal murder. A jury convicted him of murder, multiple counts of kidnapping, two counts of attempted murder as well […]
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Metro News

Disagreement leads to dismissal of court-appointed attorney in Morgantown murder case, sentencing delayed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The sentencing for a convicted murdered was postponed Tuesday after a disagreement in Monongalia County Circuit Court. Gary Smith, 60, of Morgantown, was in court for sentencing after agreeing to an Alford Plea last month in the first degree murder of Alexa Randolph. He had a disagreement with his court-appointed attorney Tuesday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Recorder

Turners Falls murderer dies in prison

SHIRLEY — Gregory Martino, the former Greenfield man sentenced to life imprisonment for what turned out to be the first of four unrelated domestic violence killings in Montague over a 20-month period in the late 1980s, died of cardiac arrest on July 31. The murders were the town’s first in 100 years.
GREENFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Murder#Prison#Danish#Ap#Biracial#The Eastern High Court#Tanzanian#District Court
WIBW

Kansas High Court to hear case of Sedgwick Co. teen accused of murdering his friend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will hear a case regarding a Sedgwick Co. teen accused of murdering his friend in 2018 on Monday. The Kansas Supreme Court says it will hear cases from around the state on its Oct. 25 docket. It said all cases will be heard via videoconference and will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel. It said this docket will be different as it will hear cases at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with a recess after each, compared to its normal style of back-to-back hearings.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
Sheridan Media

Murder Suspect’s Case Bound Over to District Court

The case against 15-year-old Christian Torres has been bound over to Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Torres, who is charged with second degree murder for allegedly killing his father, 47-year-old Edgar Jones at a home in Dayton on the night of July 27, waived his preliminary hearing, which was scheduled to take place Tuesday afternoon in Circuit Court.
SHERIDAN, WY
KTTS

Former College Professor Back In Court Today For Murder Case

A former Missouri State University professor accused of killing another professor returns to court on Monday. According to KY3, Edward Gutting is accused of stabbing retired professor, Marc Cooper. Gutting has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, burglary and assault in the case. Records show that Gutting broke...
MISSOURI STATE
eastidahonews.com

Man sent to prison for 2018 Fort Hall murder

FORT HALL — A Fort Hall man will be on his way to federal prison after being sentenced Tuesday afternoon. Justin Beasley, 27, of Fort Hall, was sentenced to spend 327 months or a little over 27 years in prison. A federal jury convicted Beasley in August for the second-degree murder of Austin Pevo. Beasley stabbed Pevo at a Fort Hall home on Feb. 3, 2018, before dumping the body in a remote area near Bannock Peak.
FORT HALL, ID
Daily Telegram

Man sent to prison for 20-45 years in 2018 Tecumseh murder case

ADRIAN — A Florida man will spend 20 to 45 years in prison after being found guilty of killing his wife at their home in Tecumseh in 2018. James David Allan, 38, faced up to life in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder Sept. 24 by a Lenawee County Circuit Court jury who heard about 10 days of testimony from police; forensic pathologists; a materials science expert; crime lab technicians; an emergency department nurse and doctor who treated Amy Allan; relatives of the Allans; two of James Allans’ co-workers; a man with whom Amy Allan had a mostly online relationship; and neighbors of the Allans when they lived on North Maumee Street in Tecumseh.
TECUMSEH, MI
WOKV

German court sentences IS woman to 10 years in prison

BERLIN — (AP) — A German convert to Islam was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday on charges that, as a member of the extremist Islamic State group in Iraq, she allowed a 5-year-old Yazidi girl she and her husband kept as a slave to die of thirst in the hot sun.
EUROPE
CBS Chicago

Heather Mack Arrested On Federal Conspiracy And Obstruction Of Justice Charges In Mother’s Murder, After Release From Prison In Indonesia

CHICAGO (CBS) — Heather Mack, the Oak Park woman convicted in Indonesia of helping her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer kill her mother in Bali, was arrested when she returned to Chicago on Tuesday, facing federal conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges. A 2017 federal indictment against Mack and Schaefer was unsealed Wednesday morning as she arrived at O’Hare International Airport, after being deported from Indonesia. She was released from prison in Indonesia last week after serving 7 years of her 10-year sentence for helping Schaefer kill her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, in August 2014. The indictment accuses Mack and Schaefer of conspiring to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

638K+
Followers
341K+
Post
293M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy