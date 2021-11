Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore raised the price target on Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) to $187.00 (from $180.00) after the company slightly lowered its handset unit growth projection for the year - from high single digits to mid-to-high single digits - due to supply constraints. Despite this problem impacting volume, 5G mix, pricing, and RF content carry revenues and margins materially higher.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 23 HOURS AGO