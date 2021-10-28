Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Acquires Air Dimensions for $70.5M Cash

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) today announced it has agreed to acquire Quiet Logistics, Inc. (“Quiet Logistics”) and strategic investments, for $350 million in cash, marking the next step in AEO’s ongoing supply chain transformation. Quiet Logistics is a supply chain partner that utilizes state-of-the-art technology and robotics and has provided cost-effective in-market fulfillment services for AEO, as well as for numerous other leading consumer brands. Services are offered through a network of modern centers, currently operating in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, St. Louis and Jacksonville, locating products closer to need, creating inventory efficiencies, and providing affordable same-day and next-day delivery options to customers and stores. The transaction builds upon the recent acquisition of AirTerra as AEO continues to innovate and lead in the current supply chain environment.

