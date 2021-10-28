CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Acquires Air Dimensions for $70.5M Cash

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, has entered into an agreement to acquire Air Dimensions Inc. for an all-cash purchase of $70.5 million.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

RR Donnelley (RRD) Acquired by Atlas for $8.52/sh Cash

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC ("Atlas"), which operates a global family of manufacturing and distribution businesses, in an all-cash transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $2.1 billion.
wraltechwire.com

Ingersoll Rand to buy assets of Tuthill Corporation’s Pump Group in all-cash deal valued at $84.6M

DAVIDSON – Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will buy the assets of Tuthill Corporation’s Pump Group in an all-cash deal valued at $84.6 million. According to a statement issued by the company, the deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, after which the employees and brands of the Pump Group will join the Ingersoll Rand Precision and Science Technologies (PST) segment.
StreetInsider.com

Flora Growth Corp (FLGC) Acquires Vessel Brand for $30M in Cash and Stock

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement in respect of the previously announced acquisition of 100% of Vessel Brand Inc. ("Vessel"). As set forth below, upon the closing of the transaction, Flora will acquire Vessel for aggregate consideration of US$30M, consisting of a combination of cash and the issuance of Flora common shares.
nddist.com

Staying Busy, Ingersoll Rand Will Acquire Tuthill Pump Group in $85M Deal

DAVIDSON, NC — Ingersoll Rand Inc., a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Tuthill Corporation’s Pump Group. The all-cash transaction, valued at $84.6 million, is expected to close in Q4, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon transaction close, the employees and brands of the Pump Group will join the Ingersoll Rand Precision and Science Technologies (PST) segment.
StreetInsider.com

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) to Acquire FrontRow

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technologies, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire FrontRow Calypso LLC ("FrontRow"), a leader in classroom and campus communication solutions for the education market. The acquisition will be effective as of October 31, 2021, and is expected to close between November 15 and November 30, 2021, but no later than December 31, 2021.
nddist.com

Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Vacuum Pump Maker Air Dimensions Inc.

DAVIDSON, NC — Ingersoll Rand Inc., a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, has entered into an agreement to acquire Air Dimensions Inc. for an all-cash purchase of $70.5 million. The company intends to close the transaction on Friday, October 29, 2021. Based in Deerfield Beach, FF...
StreetInsider.com

Amentum Acquires PAE (PAE) for $1.9B Cash or $10.05/sh

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW) ("PAE" or "the Company"), a leading, highly diversified, global company that provides a broad range of operational solutions and outsourced services to meet critical and enduring needs of the U.S. government, other allied governments, international organizations and companies, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC ("Amentum") in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.9 billion, including the assumption of debt and certain fees.
StreetInsider.com

Ambarella (AMBA) Acquires Oculii

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ohio-based Oculii Corporation ("Oculii"). Oculii's adaptive AI software algorithms are designed to enable radar perception using current production radar chips to achieve significantly higher (up to 100X) resolution, longer range and greater accuracy. These improvements eliminate the need for specialized high-resolution radar chips, which have significantly higher power consumption and cost than conventional radar solutions. Oculii's software can be deployed on Ambarella's existing CVflow® SoCs, operating in conjunction with leading radar RF solutions to increase safety and reliability.
StreetInsider.com

TransUnion (TRU) Acquires Sontiq for $638M

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Sontiq, a leader in digital identity protection and security. Sontiq provides solutions to empower consumers and businesses to proactively protect against identity theft and cyber threats, including identity monitoring, restoration, and response products and services. Sontiq's focus on identity security complements TransUnion's digital identity assets and solutions, and the combined company will offer a comprehensive set of omnichannel solutions to make trust possible for consumers and businesses.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stephens Upgrades The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) to Overweight

Stephens analyst Ben Bienvenu upgraded The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Alteryx (AYX) Acquires Lore IO

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced that it has acquired Silicon Valley-based Lore IO, a no-code AI-enabled data modeling platform that rapidly deploys analytics that adapt easily within a changing business environment. The acquisition of Lore IO provides Alteryx with the talent and technical know-how to leverage cloud-native, elastic compute within Alteryx Designer Cloud and Alteryx Machine Learning, allowing customers to analyze large datasets for actionable self-service insights.
StreetInsider.com

First Merchants Corporation (FRME) to Acquire Level One Bancorp (LEVL) for $323.5M in Stock and Cash

First Merchants Corporation (Nasdaq: FRME) ("First Merchants") and Level One Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq: LEVL) today announced they have executed a definitive merger agreement by which Level One Bancorp, Inc. will merge with and into First Merchants Corporation in a stock and cash transaction currently valued at approximately $323.5 million. Upon completion of the merger, Level One Bank will merge with and into First Merchants Bank.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EVI INDUSTRIES, INC. For: Nov 03 Filed by: LAZAR ROBERT

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Nano Dimension (NNDM) Acquires Essemtec AG for up to $24.8M

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) / 3D-Printed Electronics (PE), and Micro Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM), announced today that it has signed and closed a definitive agreement to acquire Essemtec AG ("ESSEMTEC", https://essemtec.com/en/) based in Lucerne Canton, Switzerland.
StreetInsider.com

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Acquires Quiet Logistics for $350M Cash

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) today announced it has agreed to acquire Quiet Logistics, Inc. ("Quiet Logistics") and strategic investments, for $350 million in cash, marking the next step in AEO's ongoing supply chain transformation. Quiet Logistics is a supply chain partner that utilizes state-of-the-art technology and robotics and has provided cost-effective in-market fulfillment services for AEO, as well as for numerous other leading consumer brands. Services are offered through a network of modern centers, currently operating in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, St. Louis and Jacksonville, locating products closer to need, creating inventory efficiencies, and providing affordable same-day and next-day delivery options to customers and stores. The transaction builds upon the recent acquisition of AirTerra as AEO continues to innovate and lead in the current supply chain environment.
StreetInsider.com

Motorola Solutions (MSI) Acquires Envysion

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has acquired Envysion, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise video security and business analytics solutions for the quick-service restaurant and retail industries.
StreetInsider.com

Franklin Resources (BEN) Acquires Lexington Partners for $1.75B Cash

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN], a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lexington Partners L.P. ("Lexington"), a leading global manager of secondary private equity and co-investment funds. This acquisition will bolster Franklin Templeton's alternative asset capabilities, complementing its existing strengths in real estate, private credit, and hedge fund strategies, at a time when investors are increasingly allocating capital across the full spectrum of alternative asset offerings.
StreetInsider.com

Steelcase (SCS) Acquires Viccarbe for EUR 30M Cash

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) today announced it has acquired Viccarbe Habitat, S.L., a Spanish designer of contemporary furniture for high-performance collaborative and social spaces. The acquisition builds on more than 10 years of successful partnership between Viccarbe and Steelcase.
StreetInsider.com

Takeda (TAK) to Acquire GammaDelta Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") today announced the exercise of its option to acquire GammaDelta Therapeutics Limited ("GammaDelta"), a company focused on exploiting the unique properties of gamma delta (γδ) T cells for immunotherapy. Through the acquisition, Takeda will obtain GammaDelta's allogeneic variable delta 1 (Vδ1) gamma-delta (γδ) T cell therapy platforms, which includes both blood-derived and tissue-derived platforms, in addition to early-stage cell therapy programs.
