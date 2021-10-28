Report: Deputies find 'live round' in Alec Baldwin movie set shooting

An attorney for Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has suggested a “disgruntled” crew member placed a live round in Alec Baldwin’s firearm to deliberately sabotage the film set.Jason Bowles, a former federal prosecutor, made the claim on the Today show on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after Mr Baldwin shot dead cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.“We know there was a live round in a box of dummy rounds that shouldn’t have been there, at least one live round,” Mr Bowles said.“We’re assuming somebody put the live round in that box – which, if you think about that, the person who put the live...

