Report: Deputies find 'live round' in Alec Baldwin movie set shooting

The assistant director of Alec Baldwin's Rust, David Halls, has spoken out following the tragic shooting incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Article continues below advertisement. Halls — who allegedly handed the actor the mistakenly loaded gun — gave a statement to the New York...
Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew has spoken out again following the cinematographer's death on the set of the movie Rust. Hutchins, 42, died Thursday after Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico and shot both Hutchins and director Joel Souza, the local sheriff's department said.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' colleague on the set of Rust is revealing his account of the tragic shooting that took her life last week. Serge Svetnoy, who served as the electrician on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie, wrote in an emotional Facebook post that he was standing next to Halyna, 42, when she was shot and killed by Baldwin on the set of the film on Thursday.
The production of the Alec Baldwin movie "Rust" reportedly saw multiple accidental discharges take place on the set prior to the one that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. All eyes have been on the set’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who had only worked as the armorer on one film prior...
Stephen Baldwin is asking for "prayers" after his brother Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed someone on the set of his latest film "Rust." Alec, 63, discharged a prop gun and killed the movie's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. "Rust" director Joel Souza was also injured but released from the hospital. On...
These are the first images of a distraught Alec Baldwin following an accidental shooting on the set of his new movie “Rust” at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Sante Fe, New Mexico. One photo shows the actor appearing shaken and holding a mask as he speaks on the phone. In another image, he’s doubled over on the side of the road.
The gun that killed “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last Thursday was used by crew members that morning for live-ammunition target practice, an individual with knowledge of the set told TheWrap. A number of crew members had taken prop guns from the New Mexico set of the indie Western — including...
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Matt Hutchins, whose wife Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot dead by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the film "Rust" last month, has hired a Los Angeles-based law firm in connection with the shooting, a spokeswoman said. Brian Panish of personal injury firm Panish Shea...
An attorney for Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has suggested a “disgruntled” crew member placed a live round in Alec Baldwin’s firearm to deliberately sabotage the film set.Jason Bowles, a former federal prosecutor, made the claim on the Today show on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after Mr Baldwin shot dead cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.“We know there was a live round in a box of dummy rounds that shouldn’t have been there, at least one live round,” Mr Bowles said.“We’re assuming somebody put the live round in that box – which, if you think about that, the person who put the live...
A state senator in California is introducing a bill to ban live ammunition and guns that can fire such ammunition from theatrical productions across the state. Democrat Sen. Dave Cortese announced his plan Saturday following the death of Halyna Hutchins, a worker on the film "Rust," after actor Alec Baldwin fired a gun he'd been told was unloaded. Another worker on the film was also injured.
An “absolutely devastated” Alec Baldwin is pulling the plug on his other work projects after last week’s movie-set mishap that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. A source close to the 63-year-old actor told People magazine that the actor “is canceling other projects” and plans to “take some time to himself and re-center himself” after last week’s shooting on the New Mexico set of “The Rust.”
Investigators have seized cardboard boxes, black bags, and buckets containing ammunition from a prop truck used on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie “Rust.” That’s according to a court document filed Friday in Santa Fe County, New Mexico. The seizures were catalogued as the film’s armorer released a statement through her attorneys that said she “has no idea where the live rounds came from.”
For the first time since the shooting incident that killed one and injured another on the set of the movie ‘Rust,’ Alec Baldwin is speaking out. While talking to paparazzi, the actor called the tragedy a “one in a trillion episode.” He also said, “I’m not allowed to make any comments because it’s an ongoing […]
