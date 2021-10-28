CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Deputies find 'live round' in Alec Baldwin movie set shooting

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators say they are interviewing dozens of people...

insideedition.com

Woman Who Accidentally Ran Over Boy 44 Years Ago Says Alec Baldwin Is 'On a Journey' After Fatal Shooting

Maryann Gray is living with the shame and guilt of accidentally killing someone, just like Alec Baldwin. In 1977, Gray was driving down a narrow country road outside Oxford, Ohio, going the speed limit of 45 miles per hour. All of a sudden, she says she saw a pale flash and felt a bump. She had hit and killed an 8-year-old boy named Brian, who ran into the street to get the mail.
OK! Magazine

'Rust' Assistant Director David Halls Breaks His Silence After Reports Surface He & Alec Baldwin Are 'Focus' Of Investigation In Halyna Hutchins' Death

The assistant director of Alec Baldwin's Rust, David Halls, has spoken out following the tragic shooting incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Article continues below advertisement. Halls — who allegedly handed the actor the mistakenly loaded gun — gave a statement to the New York...
Alec Baldwin
People

Rust Gaffer Says He Held Halyna Hutchins 'While She Was Dying,' Blames Her Death on 'Negligence'

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' colleague on the set of Rust is revealing his account of the tragic shooting that took her life last week. Serge Svetnoy, who served as the electrician on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie, wrote in an emotional Facebook post that he was standing next to Halyna, 42, when she was shot and killed by Baldwin on the set of the film on Thursday.
#Shooting
The Independent

Alec Baldwin shooting: Armourer’s lawyer claims ‘disgruntled’ Rust worker planted live rounds to ‘sabotage’ set

An attorney for Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has suggested a “disgruntled” crew member placed a live round in Alec Baldwin’s firearm to deliberately sabotage the film set.Jason Bowles, a former federal prosecutor, made the claim on the Today show on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after Mr Baldwin shot dead cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.“We know there was a live round in a box of dummy rounds that shouldn’t have been there, at least one live round,” Mr Bowles said.“We’re assuming somebody put the live round in that box – which, if you think about that, the person who put the live...
Fox News

California politician wants to ban 'live' guns on movie sets after accidental shooting by Alec Baldwin

A state senator in California is introducing a bill to ban live ammunition and guns that can fire such ammunition from theatrical productions across the state. Democrat Sen. Dave Cortese announced his plan Saturday following the death of Halyna Hutchins, a worker on the film "Rust," after actor Alec Baldwin fired a gun he'd been told was unloaded. Another worker on the film was also injured.
New York Post

Alec Baldwin ‘canceling other projects’ after fatal movie-set shooting

An “absolutely devastated” Alec Baldwin is pulling the plug on his other work projects after last week’s movie-set mishap that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. A source close to the 63-year-old actor told People magazine that the actor “is canceling other projects” and plans to “take some time to himself and re-center himself” after last week’s shooting on the New Mexico set of “The Rust.”
Law & Crime

Cops Seize Bucket of ‘Ammunition’ from Alec Baldwin Movie Set; Armorer Claims to Have ‘No Idea’ Where Live Rounds Came from

Investigators have seized cardboard boxes, black bags, and buckets containing ammunition from a prop truck used on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie “Rust.” That’s according to a court document filed Friday in Santa Fe County, New Mexico. The seizures were catalogued as the film’s armorer released a statement through her attorneys that said she “has no idea where the live rounds came from.”
fox35orlando.com

Deputies: 1 injured in shooting after crash in Pine Hills

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies said one person was injured in a shooting in Pine Hills. It happened behind the Amoco gas station on North Pine Hills Road on Monday night. Deputies said the victim's vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle behind the gas station. After...
