CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

What Is The Cast Of “Suits” Up To In 2021?

By Nataly Owala
TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Aaron Korsh wrote the pilot for Suits, he had no idea the show would go on air or become half as successful as it did. Asked what he thought made the show super successful, Korsh said, “ The chemistry of the cast, to me, is the core of the show....

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

‘Suits’ Creator Gets Candid About Working with Meghan Markle

Suits creator Aaron Korsch is sharing never-before-heard details about what it’s really like to work with Meghan Markle. Last week, the showrunner hosted a candid Q&A on Twitter, where he answered a series of questions that were submitted by fans. When one follower asked about the Duchess of Sussex, Korsch revealed that she was a pleasure to work with on Suits.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: ‘Suits’ Alum Sarah Rafferty and Newcomer Lily Harris Join Cast

Chicago Med is expanding its cast as Suits star Sarah Rafferty and newcomer Lily Harris join the NBC medical drama. Rafferty made her debut last week, portraying Dr. Pamela Blake, a renowned transplant surgeon whose daughter had been involved in a horrific car accident. In the October 20 episode, Dr. Blake clashed with Dr. Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) regarding her daughter’s care. Initially assumed to be a one-off appearance, Rafferty will now have a recurring role in the series.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: ‘Suits’ Star Joins the Cast

“Chicago Med” added two key stars to their list of recurring cast members, including a “Suits” veteran and an up-and-coming actress. One of the stars appeared in last week’s episode, “Change is a Tough Pill to Swallow,” from Oct. 20. Many fans thought it would be a one-time role for this actress, but TV Insider reports that Sarah Rafferty will now have a recurring role on the show!
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Aaron Korsh
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Katherine Heigl
Person
Amanda Schull
Person
Gabriel Macht
Person
Rick Hoffman
Person
Sarah Rafferty
Person
Gina Torres
Collider

'Malcolm in the Middle' Cast Guide (and What They’re Doing Now)

Created by Linwood Boomer, Malcolm in the Middle aired on Fox from 2000 to 2006. The single camera sitcom centered a somewhat dysfunctional lower middle class family, the Wilkersons. The focus of the series was on Malcolm, the third-born of the Wilkersons’ five sons, who takes gifted classes after getting genius-level results on an IQ test. This, however, doesn’t mean Malcolm is exempt from participating in his brothers’ dangerous hijinks. Over the course of seven seasons, Malcolm in the Middle presented viewers of all ages with a funny, heartwarming, and honest look at what it's like being a kid and a member of a dwindling middle class. It’s unique sense of humor makes it a fan favorite up to this day. In case you’re one of the many people that miss the show and it’s amazing cast of characters, here’s a complete guide on who played who in the series and what they are up to now.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Love Life’ Season 2 on HBO Max: What Time, Cast, and More

Halloween may be on the horizon, but love is in the air. This week marks the return of Love Life, HBO Max’s comedy-drama about how complicated, demoralizing, confusing, and yet oddly heart-warming it is to find love. And it’s back with a season about one emotionally distanced guy and group of friends who are unafraid to call him out on his BS.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to the Cast of Mean Girls?

The 2004 movie Mean Girls is arguably one of the most memorable films of the entire decade. Centered around a group of high school girls, the film uses comedy to explore the nature of cliques and bullying among high school students. In the years since the movie’s release, several quotes and scenes have become important parts of pop culture. Although many of the film’s cast members were already successful before Mean Girls, their roles helped catapult their careers to new heights. Other cast members, however, have been a little harder to keep up with in the almost 20 years since the film debuted. Keep reading to find out what happened to the cast of Mean Girls.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Meet the Cast of Walker Season 2

When the CW came out with the premise for “Walker,” fans weren’t sure what to think. “Walker, Texas Ranger,” was such a big show in the past and a spinoff could have gone either way. Thankfully, with careful casting, good writing, and the biggest premier the network saw for five years, this show has been a massive hit. It’s back for a second season, and fans of the show want to know who will be back in the lineup of main characters, who might be new, and what might happen this season. The main cast is back, and you may be happy to know that a recurring character from season one has been promoted to a main character, too. Here’s everyone worth knowing, and a little bit of information about each.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Right Stuff#A League Of Their Own
Deadline

Sarah Drew Inks Two-Picture Deal With Lifetime; Will Headline Holiday Films For It’s A Wonderful Lifetime Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Grey’s Anatomy alumna Sarah Drew, who starred in two of Lifetime’s highest-rated holiday movies, is returning to the A&E Networks cable channel with a two-picture deal. Under the pact, Drew will star in, write and executive produce holiday films for the network’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie slate. One of the films currently in development, Reindeer Games, is an original script written by Drew. Additionally, Drew will star in the newly greenlight original movie, Stolen Hearts: The Lizbeth Meredith Story (working title). Reindeer Games follows a fading Hollywood star who returns to his small tight knit hometown post breakup....
MOVIES
TVOvermind

What Happened to the Cast of The Secret World of Alex Mack?

If you grew up during the 1990s, then there’s a good chance you remember the Nickelodeon series The Secret World of Alex Mack. The show centered around a teenage girl named Alex Mack (Larisa Oleynik) who, after coming in contact with a strange chemical, starts to develop special powers. Most notably, these powers allowed her to turn into a puddle of water and move under doors and other tight spaces. However, she was forced to keep these powers a secret. The series ran for four seasons from 1994 to 1998 and was a part of Nickelodeon’s famous Saturday Night Nickelodeon (SNICK) lineup. Although the show’s cast was made up of talented young stars, many of them faded from the spotlight in the years after the series. Continue reading to find out what happened to the cast of The Secret World of Alex Mack.
TV SERIES
Variety

From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to ‘Bridgerton’: How Shonda Rhimes Is Building Shondaland Into a Media Powerhouse

Shonda Rhimes knows that her company, Shondaland, is a brand. But as the creator of such shows as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” and the executive producer of many more, including “Bridgerton,” Rhimes is a brand in and of herself. Asked when she realized that, Rhimes hesitates — but only for a few seconds. “I guess I have to think of myself as a brand,” she says. “At a certain point, it became clear to me that the brand Shondaland and the brand Shonda Rhimes — which sounds ridiculous to me — are the same thing.” As the company grows, she’d like her...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy