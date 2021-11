Kansas crude production in August reached nearly 2.4 million barrels, or 77,000 barrels per day. The Energy Information Administration reports that's an improvement over July, but a drop of more than seven percent from the very brief spike in August of last year. EIA reports U.S. operators pumped more than 345 million barrels of crude oil in August, for an average of over 11.1 million barrels per day. That's down slightly from the month before, when output averaged just over 11.3 million.

ELLIS COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO