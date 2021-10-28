Shopify's revenue rises in run-up to key holiday season; shares up

This holiday season, Foot Locker wants everyone to get the shoes on their wish list. The retailer announced on Tuesday a revamped model for its launch reservation system to help keep product access away from bots and maintain fairness for consumers. Through the new system, online inventory will now be available for launch reservations. Shoppers looking to purchase sneakers will be prompted to use Foot Locker’s mobile app launch reservation system to participate in select drops. “We’ve really listened to consumers and their feedback on this,” said Foot Locker Inc.’s CMO Jed Berger. “And I feel really excited about what we have coming.” Bots,...

