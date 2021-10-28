CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Shopify's revenue rises in run-up to key holiday season; shares up

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify Inc reported a 46% rise in quarterly revenue as consumer spending "normalizes" after a year of a pandemic-fueled online shopping frenzy, sending its shares up 9%. The widespread shift to e-commerce at the height of the pandemic had brought a wave of new business...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Investor's Business Daily

Shopify Stock Reverses Up Amid Earnings, Revenue Miss

Shopify stock popped on Thursday as investors shrugged off third-quarter earnings, revenue and gross merchandise volume that missed expectations as e-commerce growth slowed. For the quarter ending Sept. 30, Shopify earnings came in at 81 cents per share on an adjusted basis. Revenue rose 46% to $1.12 billion, said Canada-based Shopify (SHOP).
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

Shopify's six-year earnings streak shatters but shares rise

Shopify posted weaker-than-expected adjusted earnings in the third quarter, the first time it has disappointed analysts since its 2015 initial public offering, as merchants did less business across its platform than expected. The Canadian e-commerce giant also warned that supply-chain delays and inflation would mean that the fourth quarter --...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
invezz.com

Is Shopify stock a buy or sell as shares rise despite soft Q3 results?

Shopify shares on Thursday spiked more than 7% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company reported its fiscal third-quarter revenue and earnings before markets opened, missing estimates. Shopify offers exciting growth prospects amid its steep valuation. On Thursday, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) shares spiked more than 7% despite announcing...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Com Inc#Canada#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Canadian#Shopify Inc#Covid
pymnts

UPS Doubling Down on SMBs and eCommerce Ahead of Peak Holiday Season

Driven by sustained eCommerce tailwinds, global logistics giant UPS is focused on expanding its small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) eCommerce package volume in response to changing consumer demand and commercial realities, CEO Carol Tomé said Tuesday (Oct. 26). Noting a decline in its last-mile UPS SurePost business of 2.7% in...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Amazon bulks up shipping capacity to battle holiday season snarls

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it had doubled its container processing capacity and secured more shipping storage from ocean freight carriers to try to overcome supply chain bottlenecks in time for the holiday shopping season. The stop-and-start nature of the COVID-19 pandemic has snarled global supply chains that...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Footwear News

How Foot Locker Is Battling Bots and Supply Chain Delays This Holiday Season

This holiday season, Foot Locker wants everyone to get the shoes on their wish list. The retailer announced on Tuesday a revamped model for its launch reservation system to help keep product access away from bots and maintain fairness for consumers. Through the new system, online inventory will now be available for launch reservations. Shoppers looking to purchase sneakers will be prompted to use Foot Locker’s mobile app launch reservation system to participate in select drops. “We’ve really listened to consumers and their feedback on this,” said Foot Locker Inc.’s CMO Jed Berger. “And I feel really excited about what we have coming.” Bots,...
TECHNOLOGY
Tribune-Review

Kennametal revenues rise, net income up

Kennametal Corp.’s sales jumped by 26% in the July through September quarter compared to a year ago and earnings per share up rose 69 cents from the same quarter a year ago, the company said Monday. The Pittsburgh-based maker of metalworking tools said it earned 43 cents a share on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
thepaypers.com

Shopify and Mailchimp team up for an ecommerce boost

Canada-based ecommerce platform Shopify has partnered with Mailchimp to offer merchants a new way to connect email marketing software with the ecommerce platform. Both existing and new users of Shopify and Mailchimp will be able to link their accounts through a direct connection, eliminating the need for third-party tools and manual data transfers. This new direct connection will assist businesses’ customers in driving demand ahead of the 2021 holiday shopping season.
INTERNET
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 2.75% to $3,477.00 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.42% to 4,680.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Amazon.com Inc. closed $296.08 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
mix929.com

Norwegian Air’s Q3 revenue rises as travel picks up

OSLO (Reuters) – Norwegian Air reported a 68% year-on-year rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as travel in Europe gradually recovers from the pandemic. The budget carrier’s sales for the July-September period amounted to 1.52 billion Norwegian crowns ($180 million), up from 905 million crowns a year ago when travel remained severely restricted by COVID-19 lockdowns.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

CyberArk Software (CYBR) PT Raised to $230 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives raised the price target on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) to $230.00 (from $200.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
COMPUTERS
allaccess.com

Spotify Revenue Up 27%, Paid Subscriptions Rise 19% In Third Quarter

Third quarter 2021 revenue grew 27% year-over-year to €2,501 million at SPOTIFY in what the company's CEO DANIEL EK termed a "very strong quarter." The company's growth was led by advertising revenue, up 75% to €323 million. Paid premium subscribers rose by 19% to 172 million, with MAUs up 19% to 381 million, led by SOUTH KOREA, BANGLADESH, and PAKISTAN.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

MSCI Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Shares Up

MSCI Inc.'s (. MSCI - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9% and increased 15% from the year-ago quarter. Shares were up 1.1% in pre-market trading following the announcement. Operating revenues improved 21.6% year over year to $517.1 million and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy