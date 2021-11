A penthouse with a roof terrace overlooking the Hudson River at a boutique condo building in Manhattan sold last week for close to its $22.75 million asking price. Located at the Abi Chelsea, a 10-unit luxury development on West 19th Street designed by Raëd Abillama Architects, the triplex residence starts on the 10th floor. It boasts four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two powder rooms, plus the terrace and a balcony, according to the listing with Lisa Simonsen and Charles McDonald of Douglas Elliman.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO