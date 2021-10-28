CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Anthony Edwards On How Difficult It Is To Stop Giannis Antetokounmpo: "Motherf**ker Is Like 7'2, 280 Pounds. Sh*t, We Put Four People On Him And He'll Still Score The Ball."

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
fadeawayworld.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Timberwolves have started the season really well so far. One of last season's worst performers, the Timberwolves came back healthy and with all their key players. Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards have formed one of the most formidable trios in the NBA today. All three...

fadeawayworld.net

theScore

T-Wolves' Edwards: 'Nothing you can do' to stop Giannis

It hasn't taken long for Anthony Edwards to realize there's little that any defense can do to contain Giannis Antetokounmpo - let alone stop the two-time MVP altogether. "With a guy like that, you can't stress about him scoring. That's what he's going to do," Edwards said following his Minnesota Timberwolves' 113-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, per Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press. "I mean, motherf----- is 7-2, 280 pounds, ain't nothing you can do about it. Like, shit, we put four people on him and he still scored the ball."
NBA
