Anthony Edwards On How Difficult It Is To Stop Giannis Antetokounmpo: "Motherf**ker Is Like 7'2, 280 Pounds. Sh*t, We Put Four People On Him And He'll Still Score The Ball."

It hasn't taken long for Anthony Edwards to realize there's little that any defense can do to contain Giannis Antetokounmpo - let alone stop the two-time MVP altogether. "With a guy like that, you can't stress about him scoring. That's what he's going to do," Edwards said following his Minnesota Timberwolves' 113-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, per Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press. "I mean, motherf----- is 7-2, 280 pounds, ain't nothing you can do about it. Like, shit, we put four people on him and he still scored the ball."

