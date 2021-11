To say the officiating in last week’s Bears-Packers game was horrendous would be an understatement, and that’s an argument that can be made for both sides. While the officiating wasn’t the reason the Bears lost to the Packers, it did play a big part in the halting of momentum and/or drives for Chicago. The most notable was a no-call when Green Bay went offsides and Justin Fields took a deep shot that was intercepted. Not only was there no call, but the interception stood halting a drive where the Bears had a chance to go up 14-0.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO