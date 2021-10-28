Bicester house fire: Man arrested over suspected arson attack

A confrontation over an unkempt lawn in Austin, Texas ended with a house on fire and its owner shot dead.Police say they tried for months to get the homeowner at 10600 Pinkney Lane to cut his grass, which was becoming a safety issue. On Wednesday, out of options and patience, they arrived with a warrant and some contractors to finally mow the lawn.The work was going fine for about an hour, they say, until shots rang out.“At approximately 10.21am, one of our officers over the radio indicated that shots had been fired at them from someone inside the house,” Austin...

