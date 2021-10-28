CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Offensive tackle options beginning to emerge for Texas via transfer portal

By Griffin McVeigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
I don’t need to be the one to tell you Texas needs help across the offensive line. Especially at both tackle positions.

Christian Jones has struggled at left tackle, while Derek Kerstetter has not been the same at right tackle as he was in 2019. Andrej Karic started on the right side against Oklahoma due to Denzel Okafor’s injury and Casey Thompson spent most of the second half running away from defenders.

Help is needed and it’s needed as soon as possible.

Recruiting was thought to be the route. Prospects such as Kelvin Banks, Kam Dewberry, and Cameron Williams have all been considered Texas leans at one point or another. Even Devon Campbell is a possible candidate to play tackle in college.

Whether it’s the curse of Herb Hand or Kyle Flood is finding it more difficult to recruit in burnt orange instead of having a script ‘A’ on his chest. But things have not been going well for the Longhorns on offensive tackle recruiting.

Flood and Steve Sarkisian will probably have to look to the transfer portal for immediate (2022 season) impacts. Two names from the Pac-12 have already popped up in Oregon’s Kingsley Suamataia and Utah’s Simi Moala.

Both are guys Texas should throw their hat in the race for. It’s theoretically easy to sell early playing time while Flood still has his development resume from Alabama for at least a couple of more years.

Beginning with Suamataia, he was the highest-rated member of the Duck’s 2021 class. Texas fans know how well Mario Cristobal is able to recruit OTs with Banks and Williams.

Suamataia was wanting some early playing time, despite being a true freshman. Some early-season injuries caused him to fall on the depth chart and Oregon’s latest had him listed as the backup left tackle.

Playing closer to home may be a factor as well. Orem, Utah is where the former five-star played his high school football. In fact, BYU has already received two transfer portal crystal ball predictions.

Assuming contact has already been made, Texas will need to fight to become Suamataia’s destination. He would instantly start at left tackle and be just as good, if not better, than landing a five-star lineman from the 2022 class.

Flood was one of the main recruiters coming out of high school. The connection is there. Let’s see if the hometown factor can be overcome.

Moving onto Moala out of Utah, it’s about time the Utes provide us with a transfer, right?

A fourth-year sophomore, Moala has started in 18 career games at both right and left tackle. He finished with a Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention after the 2019 season.

Moala was originally a member of the 2015 (!) recruiting class and committed to Oregon. Two years were occupied by an LDS church mission before transferring to Utah.

He may not be as big of a home run transfer as Suamataia would but an experienced Power Five tackle would instantly step into Texas’ starting roles. With two more seasons of eligibility left, Moala would be more than just a rental as well.

This week is just the beginning of what should be a wild transfer portal cycle. More offensive tackle names will enter and Texas will most likely be linked to them one way or another.

Moala and Suamataia are just the first two.

Comments / 0

