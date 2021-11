The Oculus Quest Pro has had a vast amount of information circulating the sensors of the internet itself the last few days due to a supposed leak of information regarding the VR headset. The Oculus Quest Pro will likely be seen in some form at Facebook Connect as Facebook has been hinting at a pro version of its Oculus Quest headset for a while. This new headset will be likely to feature improved tracking and potentially even full-body tracking among many other improvements. The Oculus Quest Pro Leak consisted of videos that showcased assumed setup videos of the headset.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO