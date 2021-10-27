CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers have reinforcements coming at defensive line, linebacker

By Kyle Madson
 8 days ago
The 49ers on Wednesday opened the practice window for defensive lineman Kevin Givens in hopes of getting him back as a heavy piece of the rotation as early as this week in Chicago. They’ve yet to open the practice window for linebacker Dre Greenlaw, but his return could be coming in Week 9 when the 49ers return home to face the Cardinals.

Givens went down with a high ankle sprain in Week 2 and went on injured reserve. His return comes at a good time for the 49ers with DL Javon Kinlaw possibly facing season-ending surgery.

The 49ers expected Givens, an undrafted rookie in 2019, to step in and be a key piece of a deep defensive front. He hasn’t been able to contribute much, but he’ll get plenty of work when he does come back. Givens has played 16 games in his career and posted 1.0 sacks, 21 tackles and five tackles for loss.

Greenlaw’s injury was a blow to a 49ers linebacking corps that’s had some depth issues. He hurt his groin on a pick-six in the first week of the year. That remains the 49ers’ lone interception this season. The team placed Greenlaw on IR the following week.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said there’s no real chance Greenlaw returns for Week 8, but he was more optimistic he could be back by Week 9 when the 49ers begin back-to-back divisional games at home against the Cardinals and Rams.

Greenlaw, a 2019 fifth-round pick, has started 23 of his 30 games as a pro. He has 184 tackles, two interceptions and 2.0 sacks. Azeez Al-Shaair, who is typically the Sam linebacker, has taken over the Will spot with Greenlaw out.

