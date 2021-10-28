CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Markets expect earlier RBA rate hike as it let yield surge

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian bond yields surge sharply today after RBA skipped the asset purchases to defend the 0.10% April 2024 yield target. Yield on April 2024 AGS more than doubled to above 0.5%. Meanwhile, 3-year AGS...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

BOE Recap: Rates Unchanged, for Now

The Bank of England left rates unchanged at 0.1% by a vote of 7-2 as Ramsden and Saunders voted for a 15bp hike. As discussed in our BOE Preview, some had expected a possible rate hike based on recent officials’ comments, especially from BOE Governor Bailey. A 15bp hike was priced into the market. The committee also voted 6-3 to keep its bond purchase program unchanged at GBP 895 billion. However, the statement noted that it will be necessary to raise rates over coming months if data, especially jobs, is in line with forecasts. There has not been a UK jobs report since the furlough program ended on September 30th. They also noted that inflation is expected to peak at 4.8% in Q2 2022, as opposed to the previous forecast of 4.02% in Q1 2022.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

BoE Rate Surprise Squeezes Pound to Monthly Lows; Oil Rallies ahead of OPEC

Investors have been running ahead of central banks’ plans lately, growing confident that interest rates would rise earlier than previously anticipated as global inflation shows no signs of abating. In the UK, though, the strong market pricing for a 15 bps rate hike has been somewhat reasonable. Policymakers including Governor...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

Market Disappointed at BOE Left Bank at Historic Low. Downgraded Growth Forecast

We were surprised that the Committee voted with overwhelming majority to leave the Bank rate at 0.1%. Despite Governor Andrew Bailey’s hawkish comments ahead of the meeting, the was one of those who voted to leave the policy rate unchanged. The BOE also decided to leave the QE program at 875B pound. On the economic outlook, the staff downgraded GDP growth forecasts while anticiapting that inflation would peak in April 2022.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Pound Crumbles As BoE Defies Markets

In a move that confounded market expectations, the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at a record low of 0.1%, even as it published its highest inflation forecast for a decade. To add insult to injury, just two members of the nine-person MPC voted to increase rates. Despite a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rba#Inflation#Australian#Ags#Westpac#Cba#Anz#Senate
actionforex.com

USD Remains Soft After Fed’s Taper Announcement

The USD remained soft against a number of its counterparts yesterday, edging lower against the EUR and GBP after the Fed’s announcement of the commencing of the tapering plans for its QE program. It should be noted that US stockmarkets on the other hand gained from the release, with equities indexes reaching new record highs while gold’s price was able to recover some of its earlier losses during the day. As was expected the bank in its accompanying statement announced a monthly US$15 billion reduction to its US$120 billion monthly asset purchases, beginning in November, which should conclude the tapering and erase the purchases by near mid-2022. It should be noted though that the bank and especially Fed Chairman Powell pushed back on the possibility of earlier rate hikes and its characteristic that the Chairman said that the bank could be patient on the matter. Also, in his opening statement the Fed Chairman said that the 4.8% unemployment rate understates the softness on joblessness due to low workforce participation, underscoring the bank’s worries regarding the US employment market. Market’s attention is expected to shift also towards employment data, especially given that tomorrow we get the US employment report for October, yet before that we would also highlight today’s release of the weekly initial jobless claims figure.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Eurozone PPI rose 2.7% mom , 16.0% yoy in Sep, well above expectations

Eurozone PPI rose 2.7% mom, 16.0 yoy in September, above expectation of 1.9% mom, 15.2% yoy. For the month, Industrial producer prices, increased by 7.7% in the energy sector, by 1.0% for intermediate goods, by 0.5% for capital goods, by 0.4% for durable consumer goods and by 0.3% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.6%.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Bank of England Review: Unchanged But Hikes are Coming

In line with our base case, the Bank of England kept monetary policy unchanged. The Bank of England signals that a rate hike will be appropriate in coming months if data is broadly in line with expectations. Governor Andrew Bailey linked rate hikes to labour market outcomes (echoing Fed Chair Jerome Powell yesterday).
MARKETS
The Independent

UK interest rates set to rise amid high inflation

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates Thursday in order to combat rising inflation, a move that is likely to make mortgages and loans more costly.Financial markets think the bank is more likely than not to raise its main interest rate from the record low of 0.1% to 0.25% to rein in surging consumer prices stemming from high energy costs, labor shortages and other factors as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. If the Bank of England does raise rates, it would be the first central bank among the Group of Seven leading economies...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Australia
actionforex.com

US Dollar Firms Pre-FOMC

The pre-FOMC jostling continues with the US dollar rising overnight, despite US yields heading slightly lower. The dollar index rose 0.24% to 94.10, easing slightly to 94.07 in Asia. With a pile of US data to come before the FOMC later, I expect the index to trade in a choppy 93.80 to 94.20 range. A USD 15 bio per month Fed taper looks to be priced in now and the greenback could fall if the FOMC announces that and stubbornly clings on to their transitory inflation and 2023 hiking path. A higher monthly taper could frighten markets though and see US yields and the US dollar move sharply higher. It is very much a binary outcome tonight.
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP AUD After RBA Ditches Yield Control Program

The GBP AUD exchange rate surged higher by 0.70% on Tuesday after the latest Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate meeting. The RBA decided to abandon their defence of the 0.1% bond yield which led to an eye-watering bond market rally last week. Despite the obvious backtracking on inflation, the bank remained stubborn on interest rates.
BUSINESS
wsau.com

Money markets ease up on aggressive ECB rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) – Euro zone money markets have pared bets on aggressive ECB policy-tightening, positioning on Wednesday for one 10 basis-point rate hike by end-2022 compared to the two increases priced earlier this week. Eonia money market futures dated to the European Central Bank’s December 2022 meeting see a 100%...
WORLD
NBC New York

Bank of England Could Be About to Hike Rates in the Face of Surging Inflation

LONDON — The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee will meet Thursday to decide whether to pull the trigger on interest rate hikes. Policymakers have intimated that a hike is imminent, but the nine-member MPC will need to determine whether to tighten policy this week or wait until its mid-December meeting, in light of persistent above-trend inflation and moderating growth.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

NZ Dollar Rebounds on Sharp Job Data

The New Zealand dollar has bounced back in Wednesday trading, after tumbling 0.98% on Tuesday. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7137, up 0.42% on the day. The New Zealand dollar managed to recover some of Tuesday’s losses after a better than expected employment report for Q3. Employment change jumped 4.2% y/y, crushing the consensus of around 2.7%. As well, the unemployment rate dropped to a sizzling 3.4%, down from 4.0%, and even the participation rate edged higher. What’s there not to like? The markets were pleased and the New Zealand dollar has recovered about half of its 1% slide on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

ECB Lagarde: Conditions for rate hike very unlikely to be satisfied next year

In speech, ECB President Christine Lagarde said, “in our forward guidance on interest rates, we have clearly articulated the three conditions that need to be satisfied before rates will start to rise.”. “Despite the current inflation surge, the outlook for inflation over the medium term remains subdued, and thus these...
BUSINESS
Law.com

'Aggressive' Rate Hikes Expected in 2022 as Demand Surges and Supply Lags

Many firms are looking to raise rates by 5-10% early in 2022, with some aiming even higher. They'll take advantage of an opening created by surging demand and limited supply. Some clients may push back, but most will be resigned to the increases. Law firms are looking to push aggressive...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy