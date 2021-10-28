Markets expect earlier RBA rate hike as it let yield surge

The USD remained soft against a number of its counterparts yesterday, edging lower against the EUR and GBP after the Fed’s announcement of the commencing of the tapering plans for its QE program. It should be noted that US stockmarkets on the other hand gained from the release, with equities indexes reaching new record highs while gold’s price was able to recover some of its earlier losses during the day. As was expected the bank in its accompanying statement announced a monthly US$15 billion reduction to its US$120 billion monthly asset purchases, beginning in November, which should conclude the tapering and erase the purchases by near mid-2022. It should be noted though that the bank and especially Fed Chairman Powell pushed back on the possibility of earlier rate hikes and its characteristic that the Chairman said that the bank could be patient on the matter. Also, in his opening statement the Fed Chairman said that the 4.8% unemployment rate understates the softness on joblessness due to low workforce participation, underscoring the bank’s worries regarding the US employment market. Market’s attention is expected to shift also towards employment data, especially given that tomorrow we get the US employment report for October, yet before that we would also highlight today’s release of the weekly initial jobless claims figure.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO