SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A bill aimed at helping educators take time off when made to quarantine has now passed both the House and Senate. “Our members took action and made more than 1500 phone calls to lawmakers in the past few days. Our voices were heard, and we’d like to thank everyone who voted for this bill, which recognizes and respects teachers and support staff.” IEA President Kathi Griffin said. “There is a growing teacher and support staff shortage in our state and we should be doing everything we can to keep experienced educators in our schools. This bill will do just that.”

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO