CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Hooks-Anderson named to heart A.H.A. board

By Editorial Calendar
St. Louis American
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Denise Hooks-Anderson, associate professor, family and community medicine, interim assistant dean of diversity, equity and inclusion at St. Louis University School of Medicine and St. Louis...

www.stlamerican.com

Comments / 0

Related
ouhsc.edu

Lance Named to Board Overseeing OU Health

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bill G. Lance, Jr., Secretary of Commerce for the Chickasaw Nation, has been named to the board of directors overseeing OU Health, the state’s comprehensive academic healthcare system. Lance manages the Chickasaw Nation’s commercial business enterprise, which has approximately 7,000 employees and is comprised of more than...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Delaware Gazette

County EMS director named to state board

Delaware County’s Emergency Medical Services Director Jeff Fishel has been named to the State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire and Transportation Services. The appointment by Gov. Mike DeWine was announced Oct. 15, with Fishel’s term beginning that same day and running through Nov. 12, 2023. “For me personally, being appointed...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
104.3 WOW Country

Officially The Weirdest Town Name in Idaho Is…

With thousands of tiny towns all over the country, there are bound to be some really odd and unconventional town names. For example, there is Tightwad, Missouri. The name honors the time a store owner ripped off a postman during a transaction. There is Dumber, New Hampshire which was named after a former state Governor. Lizard Lick, North Carolina took its name after the locals saw lizards apparently licking themselves and felt inspired to name their town after the act. And we can't leave out Pee Pee, Ohio, home of Pee Pee Creek.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
North Dakota State
State
Kentucky State
State
Nebraska State
B102.7

A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A H A
connectcre.com

Health & Human Services to Provide $310M SNAP Benefits This Month

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for this month. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “Our continued investment in emergency SNAP benefits has ensured Texas families can...
HEALTH SERVICES
marylandmatters.org

Opinion: More Than 500 State Legislators in 47 States Agree: We Should Strengthen our National Climate Commitments

The writers are members of the Maryland House of Delegates, representing portions of Baltimore and Montgomery counties, respectively. This is a critical week for our future. President Joe Biden is joining leaders from across the world in Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, to discuss commitments for addressing our climate crisis.
BALTIMORE, MD
Scientific American

Common Antidepressant Slashes Risk of COVID Death

A cheap, widely available drug used to treat mental illness cuts both the risk of death from COVID-19 and the need for people with the disease to receive intensive medical care, according to clinical-trial results. The drug, called fluvoxamine, is taken for conditions including depression and obsessive–compulsive disorder. But it...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
Washington Post

Maine just voted to become the nation’s first ‘right to food’ state. What does that mean?

Maine voters approved an amendment Tuesday that enshrines the “right to food” — the first of its kind in the United States. The amendment to the state’s constitution declares that all people have a “natural, inherent and unalienable right” to grow, raise, produce and consume food of their own choosing as long as they do so within legal parameters.
MAINE STATE
kingstonthisweek.com

Ford says no to mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for hospital workers

TORONTO — Ontario won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccination for hospital workers despite support for the measure from the organization representing hospitals and the province’s COVID-19 science advisers. Premier Doug Ford pointed to evidence of staff shortages related to vaccination mandates from elsewhere in Canada and said existing Ontario policies will keep...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black America Web

Glenn Youngkin’s No. 1 Campaigners Are Suspected Proud White Supremacists Who Love Racial Slurs And Black Death Fantasies

If Republicans aren’t racist, why do racists love humping their legs so much?. Glenn Youngkin, the GOP hopeful in Virginia’s gubernatorial race—also the guy who advocated for banning Toni Morrison‘s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Beloved from schools because some white woman’s high school senior son had nightmares from reading about slaves being raped and tortured—has two loud and proud neo-Nazis in his fan club, and he has shown no interest in denouncing them.
ELECTIONS
Ohio Capital Journal

House rep introduces latest vaccine mandate ban

An Ohio representative introduced the latest version of legislation Tuesday to prevent Ohio schools, private colleges, and employers from mandating vaccination. While the short title of the bill refers to COVID-19, the text of the legislation itself could include mandates for vaccinations against any disease. It states employers who require employees to receive a vaccine […] The post House rep introduces latest vaccine mandate ban appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy