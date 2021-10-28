CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Coldplay Perform ‘My Universe, ‘Human Heart’ on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

By Emily Zemler
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago

Coldplay appeared on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to perform four songs, including their hit single “My Universe,” which features BTS . The band also played their tracks “Human Heart and “The Scientist,” along with a cover of PinkPantheress’ “Just for Me.”

For the vibey performance, Coldplay was joined in the studio by We Are King on “Human Heart.” BTS stepped in for their vocal part on “My Universe” via the music video for the track.

As for “Just For Me,” singer Chris Martin said he is a new-found fan of up-and-coming London musician PinkPantheress. “I was learning about PinkPantheress, and she’s so great and talented and wonderful and from the West Country,” he said during the live performance. “It’s a brilliant, brilliant song, yeah. She’s exciting to watch what she does.”

Coldplay’s recent album, Music of the Spheres , dropped earlier this month.

To support the album, Coldplay has announced a 2022 “sustainable and low-carbon” tour that will bring the new LP to stadiums around the world. The Music of the Spheres Tour — kicking off March 18th, 2022 in Costa Rica — aims to cut direct emissions from Coldplay’s last tour in 2017 by 50%, as well as power each show entirely by renewable, super-low emission energy; that includes installing solar panels at each venue, “kinetic stadium floor and kinetic bikes powered by fans,” and transporting around a mobile, rechargeable show battery to store the energy.

The Music of the Spheres Tour reaches the U.S. on April 23rd, 2022 at Santa Clara, California’s Levi’s Stadium, currently concluding June 14th in Tampa, Florida. For the majority of the U.S. tour, H.E.R. will serve as the opening act. Tickets for the stadium tour are on sale now.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Coldplay Tap We Are King, Jacob Collier for ‘Human Heart’ on ‘Corden’

Coldplay continued their week-long residency at The Late Late Show with a collaborative performance of “Human Heart,” featuring guest appearances from We Are King and Jacob Collier. The singers shared vocals with frontman Chris Martin on the track, performed on the late night show’s stage without the rest of the band. The appearance follows Coldplay’s performance of  “Let Somebody Go” with Selena Gomez and “My Universe.” The songs come off the band’s ninth album, Music of the Spheres, which dropped last week. To support the album, Coldplay has announced a 2022 “sustainable and low-carbon” tour that will bring the new LP to stadiums around...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Wave Racer Delivers a Lexicon for Future Bass with His Debut Album

Wave Racer, AKA Tom Purcell, has delivered a lexicon for future bass. The Sydney producer and multi-instrumentalist gets glitchy and divergent on this meta-pop self-exploration. Over 11 tracks, his debut album is an exercise in limited resource creativity. Purcell purposely limited his sound sources, and with highlights like the glossy...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Alicia Keys & Kehlani Talk Love Songs, Spirituality, and Staying Real in a Fake World on Our Musicians on Musicians Podcast

Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians franchise brings together artists of all kinds in conversation — from Taylor Swift sitting down with Paul McCartney in London to Erykah Badu and Summer Walker going deep on love, songwriting, and UFOs. Here, the artists ask the questions, making for intimate conversations about music, life, inspiration, and creativity, forging connections live and in person. Now, with our Musicians on Musicians podcast, presented by Allstate, you can hear those connections being made. When Kehlani was growing up in Oakland in the 2000s, Alicia Keys was part of the soundtrack to her life. Kehlani would go on to a career...
MUSIC
Soompi

BTS And Coldplay’s “My Universe” Climbs Back Up Billboard’s Hot 100 In Its 4th Week

Over a month after its release, BTS and Coldplay’s hit single “My Universe” climbed back up multiple Billboard charts this week!. For the week ending on October 30, “My Universe” rose to No. 13 on the Hot 100 (Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States), marking the song’s fourth consecutive week in the top 20 of the chart. (After debuting at No. 1 on the Hot 100 earlier this month, “My Universe” charted at No. 12 in its second week and No. 18 in its third.)
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
101 WIXX

Watch Billie Eilish’s VEVO Official Live Performance of “Lost Cause”

If you can’t wait for Billie Eilish‘s tour to start next year, maybe her new VEVO Official Live Performance video will tide you over. In the video, shot on 35mm film, Billie performs the Happier Than Ever single “Lost Cause” in the Crystal Ballroom of LA’s Biltmore Hotel. She stands on a balcony in the ballroom, while brother FINNEAS plays bass down below, alongside a drummer who’s tucked into an alcove.
MUSIC
PopMatters

Coldplay Don’t Reach the Heart on Ambitious ‘Music of the Spheres’

Too many smug music connoisseurs see Coldplay as an inoffensive, inconsequential mainstream pop act. The critical generosity extended to many modern pop musicians – a turn away from the anti-sellout culture in the 1990s and 2000s – isn’t extended to Coldplay, who rose to prominence at the height of that skepticism. To these people, I usually have one retort: “You don’t like the band that wrote ‘Clocks’?”
MUSIC
JamBase

Coldplay Performs ‘Higher Power’ On ‘Corden’

Coldplay closed out a week-long residency on The Late Late Show With James Corden last night with a performance of “Higher Power.” The song and all others played this week appear on the band’s recently released album, Music Of The Spheres. “Higher Power” came out in May as the lead...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Martin
News On 6

WATCH: The Wild Feathers Perform Live On Six In The Morning

A band out of Nashville with some roots right here in Oklahoma will be performing Thursday night in Tulsa. The Wild Feathers has been performing a blend of rock, country, and Americana for more than 10 years, and now they're on tour with a brand-new self-produced album. The Wild Feathers will be at The Shrine on 18th and Boston tonight at 8 p.m., it is a 21 and up.
TULSA, OK
musictimes.com

Coldplay Creative Director Phil Harvey Spills 'Brilliant Moment' How BTS Collaboration Started For 'My Universe'

Coldplay's Phil Harvey recently revealed a behind story about their collaboration with South Korean group BTS, which became a brilliant moment for the legendary British band. The creative director and former manager of Coldplay updated their followers regarding a story that led to their collaboration. Harvey posted on their official Twitter account, saying, "About 18 months ago, I mentioned to Chris [Martin] that some members of @BTS_twt had said they were into our band, and I'd heard a rumour they might like to collaborate."
MUSIC
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ enters a new universe

Norman Vincent Peale once said, “Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.” After nearly two years, Coldplay has returned with their ninth album entitled “Music of the Spheres,” and it seems to align with this famous quote fairly well. The British rock band is known around the world for their sensationally dynamic anthems, such as the vibrant “Viva La Vida” and the soaring “Sky Full of Stars.” Their most recent album reaches for the same arena-worthy status while also incorporating a new space rock sound that takes the group to a new level.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Performance#Bbc Radio 1#Bbc Radio 1 Live Lounge#Pinkpantheress#H E R
Music Week

PinkPantheress and Central Cee added to BBC Radio 1 Brit List

PinkPantheress and Central Cee are the latest additions to the BBC Radio 1 Brit List. The initiative provides long-term playlist and editorial support to new artists who have started to make an impact. The Brit List guarantees each of the selected artists three consecutive Radio 1 playlist appearances, plus an appearance on BBC TV and assistance in securing other editorial and live opportunities.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Coldplay cover PinkPantheress’ ‘Just For Me’ in the Live Lounge

Coldplay have covered PinkPantheress in the Radio 1 Live Lounge – check out their delicate version of ‘Just For Me’ below. The track appears on the rising producer’s recent debut mixtape ‘To Hell With It’, which came out earlier this month (October 15). Discussing the band’s decision to cover the...
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

CONCERT REVIEW: The Unlikely Candidates – Live at Mercury Lounge

The Unlikely Candidates took the stage at Mercury Lounge at around 10:30pm. Despite being a Wednesday night, the lower East side venue, was packed with old and new fans eager to see the Fort Worth, TX Indie Rock band!. The band’s one-and-a-half hour set started with “Your Love Can Start...
MUSIC
relix

Watch Billy Strings Perform “Red Daisy” Live on ‘Kimmel’

Billy Strings and his band brought their signature twang to Jimmy Kimmel Live this week. The quartet even dressed up for the occasion, sporting their best western wear for the live performance of “Red Daisy” off this year’s Renewal. Previously, Strings made his late night debut on the show on...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Music
News On 6

Watch: 'Nanyehi' Creator, Actors Perform Live On 6 In The Morning

"Nanyehi" returns to Tulsa this week at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa. The musical shares the story of Nancy Ward, a prominent Cherokee woman during the American Revolution. The creator of the musical, Becky Hobbs, along with actors Michelle Honaker, who plays Nanyehi, and Tabitha Littlefield, who plays...
TULSA, OK
NME

Watch Wet Leg perform ‘Chaise Longue’ live on ‘Later’

Wet Leg have performed ‘Chaise Longue’ live on Later with Jools Holland – check it out below. Released in June as their debut single, ‘Chaise Longue’, went viral on its release and has since been played over 3.4 million times on Spotify. You can watch the performance on Later here:
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Watch RÜFÜS DU SOL perform ‘On My Knees’ live on Jimmy Kimmel

After dispatching their fourth studio album, Surrender, RÜFÜS DU SOL graced the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform one of the album’s early release singles, “On My Knees.” After years of catering to an (arguably) niche fan demographic, the live electronic outfit has since become a universal phenomenon. Performing...
OAKLAND, CA
Rolling Stone

‘Everything Was Funny’ Showcases the Musical Tenacity of Dave Graney and Clare Moore

If you’re well-versed in the prolific oeuvres of Dave Graney and Clare Moore, you’d undoubtedly be aware that they don’t do things by half measures. Like the best performers, they approach everything with the intention of leaving the proverbial pint of blood on the stage, to overcome the perils of life to create their art, and somehow – above it all – to find a way to make some of the coolest music you’ll find anywhere.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy