Timeline of Mumbai cruise drug case

Four people accused of bombing a 2013 election rally for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been sentenced to death, with two others jailed for life over the deadly attack. A series of blasts rocked a park in the eastern city of Patna soon before then-opposition leader Modi was due to address a massive crowd gathered there for a campaign event. The attacks also targeted a nearby train station, altogether killing six people and injuring nearly 100 others. The National Investigation Agency, the country's main counter-terrorism authority, said Monday that the accused were all from the banned Students Islamic Movements of India group.

INDIA ・ 2 DAYS AGO