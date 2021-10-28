CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timeline of Mumbai cruise drug case

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Bombay High Court has resumed the hearing of the bail application of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan along with others on Thursday, who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. During arguments on Tuesday,...

Cruise Drug case: NCB detains 24-year-old peddler for questioning

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained a 24-year-old drug peddler in Mumbai in connection with the cruise liner drug bust. As per NCB's statement, the drug peddler's name has emerged from the alleged 'drug chats' in the case. "The drug peddler was brought...
Wankhede let international drug lord off hook in Mumbai cruise ship raid, alleges Nawab Malik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Making further allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said that during the rave party in Mumbai cruise ship, in which Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan Khan has been arrested, an international drug lord was present on the ship and Wankhede allegedly let the mafia off the hook.
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Shah Rukh Khan
India sentences four to death for bombing Modi rally

Four people accused of bombing a 2013 election rally for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been sentenced to death, with two others jailed for life over the deadly attack. A series of blasts rocked a park in the eastern city of Patna soon before then-opposition leader Modi was due to address a massive crowd gathered there for a campaign event. The attacks also targeted a nearby train station, altogether killing six people and injuring nearly 100 others. The National Investigation Agency, the country's main counter-terrorism authority, said Monday that the accused were all from the banned Students Islamic Movements of India group.
BSF exchanges sweets, greetings with Border Guard Bangladesh on Diwali

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 4 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Thursday exchanged sweets with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the India-Bangladesh International border on the occasion of Diwali. "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the border guards of @BSF_Guwahati Ftr exchanged sweets and greetings with Border...
Bollywood Blockbuster ‘Sooryavanshi’ Sets Wide 1,300-Screen, 66 Country Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Bollywood blockbuster “Sooryavanshi” will receive a wide international release across 1,300 screens and 66 countries on Nov. 5, during the Diwali holiday frame. This is the widest international distribution for an Indian film this holiday season, pipping the 1,193 screen release for “Annaatthe,” starring Indian superstar Rajinikanth. The Hindi-language film, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif, was due to release in March 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19. The release was subsequently postponed a few times, with producer Reliance Entertainment steadfastly holding on for a theatrical release. Consequently, the film is awaited...
Virat Kohli extends greetings to people on Diwali

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 4 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali. Taking to his Twitter, "May the festival of lights illuminate your life with joy and happiness. Happy Diwali."Meanwhile, team India thrashed Afghanistan by 66 runs in the Group 2 match of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Cruise Drug case: NCB detains 24-year-old peddler for questioning

Cruise Drug case: NCB detains 24-year-old peddler for questioning

