Timeline of Mumbai cruise drug case

Bollywood blockbuster “Sooryavanshi” will receive a wide international release across 1,300 screens and 66 countries on Nov. 5, during the Diwali holiday frame.
This is the widest international distribution for an Indian film this holiday season, pipping the 1,193 screen release for “Annaatthe,” starring Indian superstar Rajinikanth.
The Hindi-language film, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif, was due to release in March 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19. The release was subsequently postponed a few times, with producer Reliance Entertainment steadfastly holding on for a theatrical release. Consequently, the film is awaited...
Comments / 0