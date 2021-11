AWARDS The upcoming “2021 MTV EMAs” have unveiled a second group of artists set to perform during the Nov. 14 ceremony, including Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Yungblud, Griff and Girl in Red. Sheeran recently tested positive for COVID-19, and was cleared to perform on “Saturday Night Live” after serving a quarantine period. This year Sheeran is nominated for five awards, and will be performing at the awards for the third time. In 2015 he performed and hosted the awards in Milan after performing the year before when the ceremony was held in Glasgow. Imagine Dragons, nominated for two prizes this year, make their...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO