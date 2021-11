By Baidurjo BhoseDubai [UAE], October 23 (ANI): The term Captain Cool might now be synonymous with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, but it all started in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 when Dhoni led a group of youngsters to the title. Interestingly, India's campaign had started with a game against arch-rivals Pakistan. Cut to 2021 and the script wears a slight similarity. India will once again open the campaign against Pakistan. Only this time, Dhoni is a legend and he has been appointed mentor for the tournament by BCCI.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO