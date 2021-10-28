CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock Market Live: Caterpillar, Merck Boost Dow; Ford Stock Surges, GDP Slumps

By Martin Baccardax
Street.Com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report will highlight today's earnings slate, although both tech giants will report September updates after the close of trading, as investors will first focus on a softer-than-expected initial estimate of third quarter GDP growth....

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneyandmarkets.com

Bulletproof Big Oil Stock Pays 5.5% Dividend

Editor’s Note: Time is running out! We’ve never seen anything like it in the history of the stock market. Adam O’Dell calls it the “Perfect Trading Window,” and he’s identified why it could make some investors very rich. In fact, he’s found the perfect way to play it. It already crushes the market by 6X, but he’s targeting at least one 100% win every month over the next 12 months during this “Perfect Trading Window.” Go here now to get a front-row seat when he reveals all the details tomorrow, November 4.
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

Dividends are pretty close to "free money." They don't require anything other than patience. When the company is also growing its earnings, investors can get great returns. Everyone loves to get paid for doing nothing, which makes dividends fun for investors. It's not a bad idea to invest in a company that makes so money that it opts to put some of it in your pocket -- simply for owning its stock. Dividends can be powerful when given time to compound, especially if the company keeps increasing its payout each year.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Avis Stock Surges as Company Looks to EV Market

Avis stock surged more than 200 percent on October 2 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings. The move comes as Avis also looks to get involved in the EV industry and Elon Musk clouded the issue over Tesla's contract with Hertz. Joel Hawthorne, head trader and CEO of the Morning Snapshot, gave Cheddar his insight into what's happening for the rental car company on Wall Street.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow closes above 36,000 for first time as investors await Fed decision

Major stock indexes booked another round of record finishes Tuesday, a day ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 139 points, or 0.4%, to close near 36,053, according to preliminary figures, ending above the 36,000 milestone for the first time. The S&P 500 gained around 17 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,631, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 54 points, or 0.3%, to finish near 15,650. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at records for a third straight day. The last time the three benchmarks all closed at records for three consecutive days together was the three trading days ending Dec. 23, 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Attention on Wednesday will be on the Fed, which is fully expected to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. Investors will also be watching to see if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushes back against rising market expectations for the central bank to begin delivering a series of rate increases in 2022.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Stock#U S Gdp#Caterpillar#Ford Stock Surges#Apple Inc#Aapl Rrb Report#Amzn#Commerce Department#Pantheon Macroeconomics#Post Delta#U S Treasury#The Bank Of Canada#European Central Bank
investing.com

4 Best Performing Dow Jones Stocks in October

Impressive third-quarter corporate earnings reports have pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average to record highs lately. In addition, Democrats are girding to finalize their infrastructure bill this week, which is boosting investors’ optimism. Hence, we think Dow Jones stocks Microsoft (MSFT), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), NIKE (NKE), and Merck & Co. (MRK), which delivered stellar performances in October, could be ideal additions to one’s watchlist now. Read on.Despite concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and supply chain issues, the benchmark equity indices have been performing well, driven mainly by healthy corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) surged nearly 6% in October, registering its best month since March. The DJIA climbed 140 points on Tuesday, trading above the 36,000 mark for the first time, indicating that the market’s bullish sentiment is far from over. "Earnings are healthy and so are the outlooks. There is strong consumer demand as companies work through supply chain constraints," said Larry Adam, chief investment officer with Raymond James.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

HOG Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) increased 9.07% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) increased 9.07% yesterday. Investors responded positively to news that the European Union was ending the retaliatory steel and aluminum tariffs. During the G-20 summit in Rome...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Bargains can still be found, even with the stock market at a record high. This stock trio offers the perfect combination of growth and value for long-term investors. It was business as usual last week for Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 rallied to close at its 58th record closing high for 2021, and has more than doubled since hitting its pandemic trough a little over 19 months ago.
STOCKS
moneyandmarkets.com

Consumer Spending Will Boost Earnings, Stocks, GDP

The economy is weakening. Last week’s GDP report confirmed that when the Bureau of Economic Analysis announced that the economy grew just 2% in the third quarter. That’s down from 6.7% in the previous quarter. While many analysts were surprised, they knew that the previous quarter’s pace was unsustainable. The...
MARKETS
Street.Com

Mondelez Stock Climbs on Earnings Beat, Sales-Forecast Boost

Mondelez International (MDLZ) - Get Mondelez International, Inc. Class A (MDLZ) Report jumped Wednesday after the maker of Oreo cookies, Sour Patch Kids candy and Toblerone chocolate beat Wall Street's third-quarter revenue and raised its sales forecast. Shares of the Chicago company at last check were up 2% to $62.60.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
stockxpo.com

Bed Bath & Beyond Surges: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Stocks popular with retail traders were stirring, while broader markets were quiet ahead of a policy update from the Federal Reserve. Here’s what we’re watching in Wednesday’s trading:. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond soared after grocery store chain Kroger said it would pilot an in-store format of the home-goods...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Small-Caps Break Out, Uranium Is Hot

We have some rotational action in front of the Fed policy decision that hits this afternoon. The outperformance by small-caps and the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is picking up steam while more interest-rate sensitive big-caps are struggling. The IWM paused on Tuesday, but the buying picked up Wednesday morning, and...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Small-Caps Lead a Market Melt-Up

The conditions have been developing for months, and now we are seeing a classic breakout in the Russell 2000 fund (IWM) to new all-time highs. The index made a preliminary move on Monday, and then after a pause on Tuesday, it blasted ahead 1.8% on Wednesday. While the small-caps were...
STOCKS
Street.Com

2 Disparate Stocks With Disparate Reactions to Their Quarterly Results

We are more than 60% through third-quarter earnings reports as results continue to hit the wires in a fast and furious wayEarnings easily have surpassed expectations to this pointAs I noted in my last column, I believe we have hit peak earnings growth for this cycle as comparisons will become tougher going forward due to companies no longer compar...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Under Armour, Inc. Class C

An outlet mall in Western Pennsylvania may be a sample of one, but it showed some encouraging retail activity amid the pandemic. This rally has been industry, not sector led, and it is all based on technology, whether or not market leaders reside within the Tech sector or not. LULU...
RETAIL
Street.Com

Kass: Massive Liquidity and Gross Speculation Represent Familiar Warning Signs

Today's circumstances -- of massive liquidity and gross speculation -- represent familiar warning signs. Remember that history may not repeat itself but it sure as heck rhymes... The market has grown increasingly speculative and while this might not be a broad indictment of equities -- we should begin paying attention...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy