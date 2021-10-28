GO TO: Scream (1996) dir. Wes Craven

As a genre, horror has a funny way of representing cinema at both its most original and its most derivative. With its natural inclination toward the supernatural and the disorienting, horror filmmakers can be remarkably adept at slipping canny social commentary and true experimentation into what is, on its surface, a crowd-pleasing thrill ride. But for each innovator in horror there are a dozen mercenaries, and each jolt of originality within the genre is followed by an entire cycle of pale, formulaic imitators. We saw this happen forty years ago, when the bold, auteurist fright films of the 1970s were followed by the slasher-industrial complex of the ‘80s. History, of course, tends to repeat: just as the 2010s saw new life breathed into the genre by a wave of daring indies and stately studio pictures, so do the 2020s appear intent on capturing that zeitgeist and beating it into the ground. But where the horror films of the 1980s synthesized the brutal scares of the ‘70s into fun, poppy trash, the current cycle appears intent on translating the seriousness of “elevated” horror without the gambits that made the genre’s past decade so thrilling. I went into Antlers hoping for something unique, but left mostly bummed out.

