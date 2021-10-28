CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Letter: Experimental transplant should not eclipse human donors

Buffalo News
 7 days ago

The news that a team at NYU Langone Health recently conducted a pig-to-human kidney transplant has drawn a great deal of attention. Medical research is making incredible advances and bringing new hope...

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

