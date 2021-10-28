CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Patricia Highsmith’s Diaries Reveal the Complicated Woman Behind The Talented Mr. Ripley

By Keziah Weir
Vanity Fair
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Should like to do a novel,” wrote 20-year-old Patricia Highsmith in 1941. “Something brilliant of course.” Nine years later she’d publish her first, Strangers on a Train, with The Talented Mr. Ripley and nearly two dozen more to follow. Patricia Highsmith: Her Diaries and Notebooks, out from Liveright and compiled by...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Tom Hanks Crashed a Couple’s Wedding Photos

Tom Hanks made a guest appearance at a seaside wedding ceremony last weekend, much to the newlywed couple’s surprise. The actor crashed Diciembre and Tashia Farries ceremony last Friday as the two brides were posing for photos with their family and close friends on the beach by the Santa Monica Pier in California. In a video of the unanticipated appearance, wedding guests can be heard saying in the background, “That’s Woody!,” referring to Hanks’s animated character in the Toy Story films. At first, the actor asks, “Where’s the groom?” only to quickly realize his mistake, exclaiming “Oh get out, my stock just exploded!” throwing an arm around Tashia and their 1-year-old son, August, for a photo.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Literary Hub

Revisiting Patricia Highsmith’s Stranger on a Train

Welcome to Lit Century: 100 Years, 100 Books. Combining literary analysis with an in-depth look at historical context, hosts Sandra Newman and Catherine Nichols choose one book for each year of the 20th century, and—along with special guests—will take a deep dive into a hundred years of literature. In this...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
theaureview.com

Book Review: The Countess From Kirribilli delves deep into the life of a complicated woman

Former arts editor turned biographer Joyce Morgan turns her pen to one of Australia’s most famous literary ex-patriots in her latest biography. The Countess from Kirribilli is an in depth look at the life and career of Mary Annette Beauchamp- a.k.a. Elizabeth von Arnim, the beloved author of classic novels like The Enchanted April and Elizabeth and her German Garden.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vanity Fair

Matthew Perry Is Writing a “Candid” Memoir About Friends and His Struggle With Addiction

Matthew Perry is ready to tell his side of the story, signing a seven-figure book deal to write his memoirs. Flatiron Books, a division of the publisher Macmillan, announced on Friday that it has won the worldwide rights to Perry’s first book, buying the memoir overnight ahead of it hitting the auction block. Perry’s untitled memoir is scheduled to hit shelves in the fall of 2022. With this new book, the actor will take readers behind the scenes of filming the hit sitcom Friends, as well as open up about his personal struggles with addiction. The press release states that the autobiography will be “candid and self-aware,” “told with his trademark humor,” with “Perry vividly detailing his lifelong battle with the disease and what fueled it despite seemingly having it all.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Gore Vidal
Person
Prince William
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Truman Capote
Person
Paul Bowles
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Jude Law
Person
Patricia Highsmith
Vanity Fair

Mass Writer-Director Fran Kranz Still Has a Knot in His Stomach Over the Movie

The filmmaker explains why his debut film was a “tough sell” and grapples with a potential awards campaign that may not tell the whole story. Fran Kranz hasn’t had a good night’s sleep since dreaming up Mass, his writing and directorial debut that premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. “That knot in my stomach, it’s just not going away,” he tells Vanity Fair. “I wake up and I feel the stress as if I’m still writing, or shooting, or editing. I just feel like I’m working 24/7 on this movie.”
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Josh O’Connor and Paul Mescal Will Star in a WWI Love Story

In news that feels concocted in a lab to send Twitter into a flurry, Josh O’Connor and Paul Mescal are set to co-star in a period romance film. Production company End Cue announced The History of Sound on Friday, a movie that’s being billed as a “universal love story” set in WWI. Filming begins next summer on-location in the U.S., U.K., and Italy.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Misty Copeland on How Seeing Herself as a Black Ballerina Made Her a Better Artist

To write her new book, renowned ballerina Misty Copeland had to spend a few years moonlighting as a dance detective. At the heart of Black Ballerinas, out next week, is a question that has occupied the American Ballet Theatre principal ever since her promotion to soloist in 2007: How is it that Black dancers have been in ballet for ages, and so many people have forgotten about their legacy? As Copeland broke barriers in ballet, she began to learn about all of the people who broke them in the past, and more heartbreakingly, came close but were blocked by prejudice.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diaries#Vanity Fair#Strangers On A Train#The Price Of Salt#Anti Semitic
Vanity Fair

Brian Cox Calls Johnny Depp “Overblown” and “Overrated” in His New Book

It appears Brian Cox has learned a thing or two during his three seasons spent playing the tyrannical Logan Roy. The Emmy nominee seems to be channeling his scathing Succession persona in his upcoming memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. Unlike @deuxmoi blind items or premeditated soundbites, Cox is naming names while reflecting on his storied career in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Kristen Stewart Wants “Caviar and 7-Eleven,” “Princess Di Ballads,” and Guy Fieri at Her Wedding to Dylan Meyer

Well, here’s some happy news on a Tuesday: Kristen Stewart and her screenwriter-actor girlfriend of a couple years, Dylan Meyer, are engaged. “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart said while guesting on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Shia LaBeouf Supposedly Almost Played Armie Hammer’s Role in Call Me by Your Name

Timothée Chalamet almost called his costar by a different name. He earned an Oscar nomination—and brought peaches to the forefront of pop culture—starring alongside Armie Hammer in 2017’s Call Me by Your Name. But according to screenwriter James Ivory, it was Shia LaBeouf who could have romanced Chalamet’s character on the Italian Riviera.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Peloton Instructor Emma Lovewell Is Now Designing Jeans

I spend a great deal of time with Emma Lovewell. We haven't met but I’ve logged hours with the Peloton instructor, the cool timbre of her voice echoing through my apartment, counting out reps and ending each class with her signature signoff (“Live, learn and Lovewell”) from the screen of my stationary bike.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Vanity Fair

Prince Charles Enjoys a Glass of Whisky at the Earthshot Prize Reception

Prince Charles couldn’t say no to a stiff drink after a long day of hashing out the finer points of climate change with a room full of politicians and billionaires. The royal spent his Monday welcoming some of the most powerful people in the world to the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, speaking with them on a topic that he, his late father Prince Philip, and his eldest son Prince William all feel very passionately about—global warming. After the conference, Charles stopped by a reception hosted at the Clydeside Distillery to honor the winners and finalists of the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards, his son’s initiative to encourage innovators to come up with creative solutions to the biggest threats posed by climate change. But at the end of that long day, Charles confessed that he could definitely use a little something to take the edge off. Taking a glass of whiskey in hand, the Prince of Wales joked, “I think I need it after today,” before laughing, taking a long sniff, and a sip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Balmain Releases a Western-Themed Collection for Netflix's The Harder They Fall

The French luxury house Balmain is headed to the Wild West for its latest capsule collection made in conjunction with the new Netflix film The Harder They Fall. The streaming platform's highly-stylized Western about rival gangs of Black cowboys is getting an equally stylish clothing line to go with it, featuring fringe-heavy looks inspired by the film's costumes. Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing even designed a few of the looks on screen that were integrated into the costumes created especially for the movie by costume designer Antoinette Messam. With the brand's capsule collection — being released in tandem with the film on November 3 — Rousteing is now bringing a few of those pieces to the public, offering cowboy-inspired men's and women's ready-to-wear looks as well as accessories. Balmain is billing this as Netflix's “first luxury fashion collaboration,” however, the media company previously worked with Halston earlier this year on ten evening wear looks released in conjunction with their mini-series on the designer.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Book Excerpt: Lana Wood Reveals Natalie Wood Wrote an Unfinished Memoir (Exclusive)

It’s been 40 years since the death of Hollywood icon Natalie Wood and her sister and actress Lana Wood is ready to speak out.  In her upcoming memoir, Little Sister: My Investigation Into the Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood (Dey Street Books, Nov. 9), Lana offers an account of the life and death of her sister, while detailing new information from those directly involved in the investigation of Wood’s death.  After going missing from her family’s yacht, Splendour, Wood was found floating in the water wearing a red down jacket and flannel nightgown. She was pronounced dead at the age of 43 in 1981; however, the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Vanity Fair

Lady Gaga “Had Some Psychological Difficulty” While Making House of Gucci

Lady Gaga revealed that she was so deep in character while filming House of Gucci that she almost got stuck as Patrizia Reggiani full time. In a cover interview for British Vogue’s December issue, the pop star revealed, “I had some psychological difficulty at one point towards the end of filming. I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her.” For her role in Ridley Scott’s forthcoming film, Gaga channeled the real-life woman who hired a hitman to have her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, killed. The singer turned actress said of her mental state while filming, “I remember I went out into Italy one day with a hat on to take a walk. I hadn’t taken a walk in about two months and I panicked. I thought I was on a movie set.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Britney Spears Blames Her Mom for Putting Her in a Conservatorship

While Jamie Spears was put in charge of her estate, Britney Spears says both her parents are to blame for the 13-year ordeal of her conservatorship and that her mom, Lynne Spears, “secretly ruined” her life. In a since-deleted Instagram post shared on Tuesday evening and captured by Page Six,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

You Can Now Rent Carrie Bradshaw’s Apartment on Airbnb, Sort Of

For mere mortals, the apartments of our single gal years, once shed, disappear into time immemorial: after you hang up the keys, you’ll never quite find yourself in that same interior ever again. For Carrie Bradshaw, resident of one of history’s most iconic one-bedrooms, it’s an apartment that has not only lived on for 23 years, uh, rent-free (sorry) in the public imagination and on the HBO catalogue, but also—for Nov. 12 and 13—it’ll also be available on Airbnb.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wpr.org

Cassandra Peterson reveals the woman behind Elvira, Mistress of the Dark

Cassandra Peterson has spent the last 40 years playing Elvira, the Queen of Halloween, and the self-proclaimed "Horror Hostess with the Mostess." And she's become a pop culture icon along the way. Peterson hosted the popular syndicated TV series "Movie Macabre." She also co-wrote and starred in two feature films,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy