Video Games

Black hairstyles added to Monster Hunter Rise

By News
Eurogamer.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack hairstyles have been added to Monster Hunter Rise in the latest update. Version 3.5.0 adds three new Black hairstyles to the game following feedback from players to increase the diversity in the character creator. The hairstyles can be...

www.eurogamer.net

