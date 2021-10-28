Black hairstyles added to Monster Hunter Rise

Capcom has shared more information regarding the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise downloadable content expansion which is titled Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The company revealed that you will be able to tackle new Master Quest Events, which will see you face off against a number of fearsome beasts, and will also include some returning monsters from the base game, complete with new movesets which are generally much more powerful. The firm reiterated that to play the Sunbreak DLC you will have needed to have finished the game’s final quest Serpent Goddess of Thunder as of Version 1.0. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak doesn’t have a firm release date, but it is due to release on the Nintendo Switch this summer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO