The Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros kicked off the 2021 World Series on Tuesday night. Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred was at Minute Maid Park for Game 1, and, prior to the game, he defended the Atlanta franchise's continued use of the "Braves" name and imagery. Manfred was responding to questions about whether the league would pressure them to change identities, the way other teams with Native American monikers have in recent years (including the Cleveland franchise, which will soon be known as the Guardians instead of the Indians).

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO