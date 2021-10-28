CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Covid-19 affecting 60% of pupils at some Suffolk schools

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 36 schools in Suffolk have had more than 50 pupils testing positive for Covid-19 since the start of term in September, the county's public health team has revealed. A further 10-15 schools have had more than 100 pupils also testing positive. Public Health Suffolk data indicated about...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
KETV.com

Florida private school ordering pupils who get a COVID-19 shot to stay home for 30 days

MIAMI — Related video above: US secures vaccines for every child 5-11 A Miami private school, which previously asked teachers not to get the COVID-19 vaccine or they wouldn't be allowed to return this school year, has now asked parents to keep their children home for 30 days if their child has received a vaccine dose, citing false and disproved claims about the impact of the inoculation, according to a letter sent to parents and obtained by WSVN.
FLORIDA STATE
Telegraph

Pupils told to wear face masks in school again as local health officials bring in Covid restrictions

Thousands of schoolchildren and students will be forced to wear masks again after an alarming rise in Covid cases in Suffolk. Worried education chiefs have been faced with a steady increase in infections and on Wednesday announced that from the end of the month, students in all 300 primary, secondary and colleges in the county must wear face coverings in communal areas outside the classroom.
EDUCATION
BBC

Scottish schools spending 'is highest per pupil in UK'

Scotland has the highest spending on schools per pupil of any UK nation, analysis has found. Teacher pay rises and extra Covid funding reversed spending cuts during the past decade, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said. Its research found spending per pupil in 2021-22 was estimated to be £7,600...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pupils#Covid 19#Bbc News
Newsday

2 more in Suffolk, 3 more in Nassau die of COVID-19

New York State’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic continued to rise Friday, with 37 people dying of COVID-19, including five Long Islanders, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Saturday night. Two of those deaths were Suffolk County residents, three from Nassau, and seven from New York City, the office said...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Star-Tribune

COVID-19 has affected parts of three school years. It's left a heavy mark on mental health.

Everyone says you will look back on this year as one of your best. You’ve finally got some tenure in the halls, but you’re not so close to the end for it to be bittersweet. Your teachers know you — you trust and like most of them, too. You’re no longer junior varsity, no longer second chair, no longer backstage. You get prom and a driver’s license and maybe even off-campus lunch.
GILLETTE, WY
The Independent

Pupils urged to take Covid test before returning to school after half-term

Students are being urged to take a Covid-19 test before returning to school to minimise disruption to lessons.Ministers and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are asking young people to take a rapid lateral flow test before the end of the October half-term to help prevent the spread of coronavirus at schools.It comes as figures from the start of the October half-term holiday show that the rates of new Covid cases among schoolchildren in England have slightly fallen.Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UKHSA, said: “Today I am calling on all children to help themselves and each other by...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Shropshire Star

Covid costs pupils more than a month of school days over just two terms

Pupils in Shropshire missed the equivalent of 34 days each of in-school teaching due to Covid-19, figures show. Department for Education data showed more than half of all possible school days were missed over two terms in the region up to March this year. It comes as education chiefs warned schools are “not out of the woods yet”.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Coronavirus concerns lead Manchester hospital to ban visits

Visits have been banned at a Greater Manchester hospital amid growing concern once more over coronavirus rates.Bosses at Stepping Hill in Stockport have suspended friends and family seeing patients for a fortnight as they battle with rising Covid-19 numbers.But they said that exceptions on compassionate grounds would be allowed on a case-by-case basis.Infection rates in Stockport currently stand at 439.5 cases per 100,000 people. While that is slightly down on last week, it is still above the national average of 416.2. Three people died with the illness in the town in the last week.In a statement, Stockport NHS Foundation Trust,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Nearly a quarter of a million pupils off school before half-term due to Covid

The rise in absences is ‘wreaking havoc’ in many schools, a headteachers’ union warned. The number of children out of school for Covid-19 related reasons in England rose to nearly a quarter of a million in the week before half-term, figures show. The Department for Education (DfE) estimates that 3.2%...
EDUCATION
BBC

Covid: Vaccination disruption continues in Dorset schools

A Covid vaccination programme for teenagers in Dorset has continued to face some disruption after being paused last month due to staff shortages. Pupils in the county aged 12-15 have been receiving the jab, alongside the flu vaccine, since 24 September. However, the rollout was temporarily stopped in October due...
EDUCATION
BBC

Addenbrooke's Hospital closes beds to prevent Covid spread

Some planned operations been cancelled and beds closed at a major hospital as it cares for 61 patients with Covid-19. Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has closed about 100 of its 1,000 beds "to decrease the risk of infection" from the virus, a spokesman said. As of last week, 408 staff...
riverheadlocal

Suffolk County executive tests positive for COVID-19

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced last night he tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. “I am experiencing mild symptoms at this point but otherwise feel in good health and spirits,” Bellone said in a statement. The county executive said he is following the recommended CDC protocols for fully vaccinated individuals.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
passengerterminaltoday.com

Bangalore International Airport will shelter 300 children affected by Covid-19

Bangalore International Airport (BLR), India, has committed to providing shelter and education for 300 young girls who have lost one or both parents to Covid-19. Chinnara Dhama (‘a sanctuary for young children’) will be a residential and learning facility within the existing Makkala Dhama shelter campus. The initiative is designed to meet the children’s basic needs, such as shelter, food and healthcare, and offer social and psychological support. It will provide access to quality education by enrolling the children at one of the BLR-adopted schools, where they will learn basic and vocational skills. The Makkala Dhama campus is being developed on a two-acre property owned by Sparsha Trust in Bettakote Grama Panchayat limits, near Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.
WORLD
World Economic Forum

How COVID-19 affected polio eradication and what we must do

Sunday 24 October is World Polio Day. While recent years have seen advancements in eradicating polio, COVID-19 has stalled these efforts. The UN is preparing to vaccinate children under 5 in Afghanistan, after the Taliban recently agreed to the campaign. Two years ago the world celebrated significant progress in ending...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SheKnows

How Has the COVID-19 Pandemic Affected Kids’ Immune Systems?

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic provided us with very few silver linings. We got to work from home, avoid office Christmas parties, and arguably the best perk of them all was our kids getting less sick during the usual sniffle and cough-filled seasons. In fact, the 2020 flu season was one of the lowest on record. The CDC reported 2,038 confirmed flu cases from Sept. 27, 2020 to April 24, 2021. In a typical flu season, the United States could see more than 9 million cases.
KIDS
thepostathens.com

COVID-19 continues to affect how students seek mental health help

In the first six weeks of the Fall Semester, nearly 1,000 students sought help through Ohio University’s Counseling and Psychological Services, or CPS. The number of students seeing CPS counselors has increased from 705 students last fall to 973 students this fall. The increase may be attributed to the number of students who are back on campus this semester, Paul Castelino, director of CPS, said.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy