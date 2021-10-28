Covid-19 affecting 60% of pupils at some Suffolk schools

Students are being urged to take a Covid-19 test before returning to school to minimise disruption to lessons.Ministers and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are asking young people to take a rapid lateral flow test before the end of the October half-term to help prevent the spread of coronavirus at schools.It comes as figures from the start of the October half-term holiday show that the rates of new Covid cases among schoolchildren in England have slightly fallen.Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UKHSA, said: “Today I am calling on all children to help themselves and each other by...

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO