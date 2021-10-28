CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Economist Believes the US Economy is Embarking on a New Eight-Year Cycle

By Lynn Pollack
GlobeSt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US economy has kicked off a new eight-year cycle after a mild...

www.globest.com

mpamag.com

Scotiabank economist predicts eight rate hikes in next two years

Taking current trends and inflationary pressures into account, the Bank of Canada will likely raise its benchmark interest rate four times in the second half of next year and another four times in 2023, according to Derek Holt of Scotiabank. The chain of 25-basis-point hikes will likely begin in July...
BUSINESS
CNBC

China's economy is showing signs of stagflation, economists warn

China's factory activity contracted more than expected in October, shrinking for a second month, an official survey released on Sunday showed. The latest October manufacturing data shows low production and high price inflation, economists say. "A worrying sign is the passthrough of inflation from input prices to output prices. The...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

US Economy Slowed Markedly in Recent Months

U.S. economic growth slowed markedly in the July-to-September period, weighed down by a summer surge in the coronavirus pandemic and a snarled supply chain for consumer products, the country's Commerce Department reported Thursday. The agency said the world's biggest economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in the third...
BUSINESS
#Covid#Cbre
GlobeSt.com

Jobs Advertising Hybrid Work Availability Surge in Q3

The office sector has seen a spate of downsizing moves among large tenants coast to coast over the last quarter, despite increasing occupancy across top US metros in the last few months. Trepp recently reported that GlaxoSmithKline is prepping to slash its Philadelphia headquarters by 75%, while the company will...
ECONOMY
GlobeSt.com

The Class A Office Pipeline Offers Lifeline to Asset Class

The US office clearly has its headwinds, starting with delayed returns and accelerated virtual working trends. And as the return-to-work landscape evolves⁠—with the average US employee spending less time working in the office⁠—companies are likely to dial back on traditional private space and increase the amount of their collaborative, support, and amenity space.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
AFP

US private employers added 571,000 jobs in October: ADP

Private businesses hired 571,000 workers last month, payroll services firm ADP reported Wednesday, the latest sign that the US economy is bouncing back from the Delta wave of Covid-19. The employment increase was better than analysts had forecast, and saw firms of all sizes add positions, with the bulk of the growth in the services sector, including leisure and hospitality businesses that were badly hit by the pandemic restrictions. "The job market is revving back up as the Delta-wave of the pandemic winds down," said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, which collaborates with ADP on the report. "As long as the pandemic remains contained, more big job gains are likely in coming months."
ECONOMY
WREG

Fed to start reining in economic aid as inflation risk rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation at its highest point in three decades, the Federal Reserve is set this week to begin winding down the extraordinary stimulus it has given the economy since the pandemic recession struck early last year, a process that could prove to be a risky balancing act. Chair Jerome Powell has signaled […]
BUSINESS
FOX59

Business economists less optimistic about next year’s growth

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s business economists are slightly less optimistic about growth prospects over the next year, noting a number of threats ranging from higher-than-expected inflation to lingering disruptions from COVID-19 and snarled supply chains. The National Association for Business Economics released a new report Monday that found 66% of NABE members responding to […]
BUSINESS
honknews.com

U.S. States to Start Distributing of Stimulus Checks

State governments in the United States are now responsible for their inhabitants’ welfare, after the federal government’s decision not to provide another stimulus check to citizens. While the federal government stepped in during the pandemic’s early stages, it is now up to states to give further economic help to families...
U.S. POLITICS

