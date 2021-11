It's not too often we are soaking up the sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s & lower/middle 60s for the first weekend in November in the Upper Midwest. And since that's what we have coming for the weekend, there really isn't an excuse NOT to do the yardwork. You may want to even put up the holiday decorations outside. Might as well when it's sunny & mild, and not rainy, snowy, & chilly! If you are heading up on the rooftop this weekend, be careful! It will be a bit breezy Friday, Saturday, & Sunday.

