Light, But Steady Rain Thursday

KAAL-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA light soaking rain can be expected throughout our Thursday, espeically the first half of the day....

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A low chance of a stray shower. However, as the disturbance that brought us showers slides to the south, we’ll start to see some slow clearing from the north; locations north of I-20 could see sunny skies by mid to late afternoon before sunset. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s […]
JACKSON, MS
WFLA

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Next big system arrives tomorrow with heavy rain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Clouds are already increasing ahead of tomorrow’s system. Expect extra clouds around today with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening showers. These showers will be mostly light to moderate rain. Highs will still make it into the low 80s this afternoon. Rain begins to increase overnight with lows in the […]
TAMPA, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Showers Likely Ahead Of Cold Front

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a very wet, messy and cloudy Tuesday, South Florida enjoyed a dry start to Wednesday. However, some showers will be possible across the Keys later and stray showers may move in across parts of Broward and Miami-Dade County. But the rain chance will be low as compared to Tuesday. It’s been a milder start with mid to upper 70s and with more sunshine expected today, highs will climb to the low 80s this afternoon. King Tides return Wednesday and there will be the potential for saltwater coastal flooding around high tide times.  The next high tide takes place around 7AM...
MIAMI, FL
kion546.com

Light Rain Thursday AM

GOOD for all reporting stations. Light rain is expected overnight! A cold front will move through Monterey Bay Area Thursday morning. Only light rains are expected, which will be felt more so the closer to the coast and the farther to the north you live. The next system will brush by on Saturday and may not produce anything but coastal drizzle, but temperatures will drop. Eventually, a stronger system will arrive early next week which could bring moderate rain to the region.
KAAL-TV

Climbing to the top

Temperatures are climbing day over day until the weekend. Temperatures reach close to the 50° mark on Thursday. We'll aim for low 50s on Friday and then touch the low 60s on Saturday!. There's a breeze on Friday that will extend into the overnight. Out of the south, this will...
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Scattered light rain tonight, early Thursday

RADAR CHECK: Areas of light rain are moving over the northern half of Alabama this afternoon; the sky is cloudy there with temperatures between 47 and 55 degrees. But the sky is mostly sunny over south Alabama, where temperatures have reached the 60s. We will maintain the chance of light rain at times over north and central Alabama tonight.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

