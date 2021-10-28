Soggy, Cloudy, & Cool Today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It won’t be as sunny on this Hump Day as it was earlier this week. An upper level disturbance is close enough to blanket our sky with clouds, and we’re expecting some light showers to fall across parts of the area. Areas north of I-20 could have some spotty light showers or sprinkles before 2PM. Otherwise, the rest of the area will have to dodge scattered light showers by this evening. Rainfall amounts will be low...most areas not getting more than .10″. Spotty showers may linger into our Thursday morning, but it’ll dry out from that point. Brighter skies are expected for Friday, with sunshine on deck for the weekend as High pressure will have full control.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO