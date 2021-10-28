Soggy, Cloudy, & Cool Today

Another cold front is headed our way. This front will slowly push south through the day. Early this morning it's hanging out just north of our Hill Country, so we're starting out fairly cloudy this morning with patches of light rain along with mild and humid temperatures-in the 60s. The...
(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We are wet and cold to start the day with the warmest temperatures likely already being felt. Look for scattered shows to linger throughout the late morning and early afternoon hours. Skies will clear this evening and overnight ushering in some of the coldest conditions we’ve felt so far this season! […]
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A low chance of a stray shower. However, as the disturbance that brought us showers slides to the south, we’ll start to see some slow clearing from the north; locations north of I-20 could see sunny skies by mid to late afternoon before sunset. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s […]
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It won’t be as sunny on this Hump Day as it was earlier this week. An upper level disturbance is close enough to blanket our sky with clouds, and we’re expecting some light showers to fall across parts of the area. Areas north of I-20 could have some spotty light showers or sprinkles before 2PM. Otherwise, the rest of the area will have to dodge scattered light showers by this evening. Rainfall amounts will be low...most areas not getting more than .10″. Spotty showers may linger into our Thursday morning, but it’ll dry out from that point. Brighter skies are expected for Friday, with sunshine on deck for the weekend as High pressure will have full control.
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!. We are starting out mostly calm this morning with just a few sprinkles in our northern counties. These will exit by mid-morning leaving the remainder of the day partly to mostly cloudy. Because of the increased cloud cover, temperatures today will only reach the mid-to-upper 60’s for most with a north wind at 5-10 mph.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mostly cloudy skies have returned, and this will keep our days cooler. A spot sprinkle is possible in northern counties, but the vast majority of us stay dry. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the upper 60s with overnight lows falling to near 50 tonight.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A stalled out front is splitting our weather story in two this Wednesday. We have abundant sunshine with mild temperatures across the western half of our state. Meanwhile, we’re seeing cloudy and cool conditions especially southeast. We saw fog develop overnight and this is once again in the forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. So for high temperatures, we’ll struggle to reach 50 degrees for places light Clovis and Hobbs along the Texas border. Otherwise, sunshine will begin breaking through the clouds later this afternoon for Roswell. Highs will be much milder in the RGV with the middle 60s for Albuquerque and Rio Rancho.
The cool weather will continue through the rest of the week. Today will be cloudier and cooler with some light rain and drizzle. High temperatures will only be in the 50s this afternoon. A storm system offshore will bring the chance for rain, and will move away tonight. We will see a break from the clouds and rain on Friday, but it will still be cool with highs near 60.
Temperatures are climbing day over day until the weekend. Temperatures reach close to the 50° mark on Thursday. We'll aim for low 50s on Friday and then touch the low 60s on Saturday!. There's a breeze on Friday that will extend into the overnight. Out of the south, this will...
Temperatures drift back below freezing again tonight. We'll briefly hit the upper 20s by Thursday morning. As such, the possiblity of frost is there. But you may not need to use a lot of elbow grease to get it off on Thursday morning. It should be a quick scrape and you're done. Past tonight, frost doesn't look like an issue until at least next week.
After starting out the first few days of this week & the month of November chilly, we are going to see a nice change in temperatures starting today. Highs were in the low 40s for the week so far, but today they are heading to the low/mid 50s! Even this morning is a little "warmer" than it has been, with out-the-door temperatures in the low/mid 30s! 30 years ago today we set the record low temperature of -2! Brr!
We’re starting off your morning with cloudy skies and temps in the upper 40s. Skies will be cloudy pretty much all day long. Highs will only top out into the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon. Temps will fall into the mid 50s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 40s.
It's not going to be record-breaking warmth, but lower and middle 60s for the first weekend of November in MN & IA sure will feel pretty nice! Our average high temperature heading into & through the weekend should be loser to 48°. We'll take the nice weather & temperatures while we can!
