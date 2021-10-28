CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate Questions Attorney General On Threats to School Boards

By 9and10news Site Staff
 7 days ago
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland testified before a Senate judiciary committee regarding threats to school boards across the nation.

Senators questioned Garland about a Department of Justice memo addressing these threats.

The memo directs the FBI to work with local and state officials to respond to the harassment and threats made by parents to school officials.

Republican senators criticized Garland for politicizing the DOJ by silencing parents.

The attorney general says his department is addressing threats and violence, not freedom of speech.

The memo was issued after the National School Boards Association sent a letter to President Biden.

They compared parents’ actions to “domestic terrorism,” but later apologized for that comparison.

Related
wsgw.com

Garland defends memo on violent threats to school boards

Washington — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended himself against claims from Senate Republicans that a memo he issued about violent threats to school board members could have a chilling effect on parents who are seeking to voice their concerns about their children’s education. Garland’s one-page memo, issued October...
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

Garland Refuses to Rescind Memo Asking FBI to Probe School Board Threats

Attorney General Merrick Garland for the second time in as many weeks defended his decision to mobilize the FBI to work with local and state law enforcement to address the rise of harassment and threats of violence against school board members. [. READ:. Garland Defends Decision to Mobilize FBI ]
LAW
Person
Merrick Garland
#Attorney General#Fbi#Domestic Terrorism#Department Of Justice#Republican#Doj
Fox11online.com

Kleefisch downplays threats targeting school board members

MADISON (AP) — Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch downplayed threats against school board members, saying recently that she would "love” for those targeted with anger during the pandemic to have experienced what she and former Gov. Scott Walker did during the Act 10 union protests a decade ago. Kleefisch, a...
OSHKOSH, WI
9&10 News

Attorney General Dana Nessel Announces Jobs Court Proposal

Attorney General Dana Nessel, alongside Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, has announced a new proposal to put Michiganders accused of low-level, nonviolent offenses in good-paying jobs to reduce recidivism and help Michigan businesses gain more staff. The new proposal is part of the larger MI Safe Communities Framework that Governor Whitmer...
POLITICS
wpsdlocal6.com

Parents in Michigan, Virginia sue DOJ over response to school board threats

Parents in Washtenaw County, Michigan, have accused a school district near Ann Arbor of trying to "indoctrinate" students when it comes to transgender policies, sex education curriculum and the teaching of critical race theory. In Loudoun County, Virginia, a suburb of Washington and a hot spot for the friction surrounding...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louis Gohmert try to gain access to jail where Capitol riot suspects are being held

Conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Louis Gohmert attempted to enter a jail in Washington DC where Capitol riot defendants are being held. The prisoners have complained about the jail's conditions, but a recent inspection by US Marshals found that the facility was suitable for the accused Capitol rioters. Ms Greene and Mr Gohmert tried to enter the jail but were stopped at the entrance by a corrections worker. "What are you hiding? Really, what are you hiding?" Ms Greene asked the corrections worker. The worker refused to allow the pair to enter and recommended they call the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

'Beyond unacceptable': Bernie Sanders slams Democrats' $1.75 trillion spending package after analysis said it would cut taxes for the rich

Sen. Bernie Sanders described it as "beyond unacceptable" part of the Democratic reconciliation bill. According to analyses, a planned repeal of the SALT deductions cap would amount to a massive windfall for the wealthiest. The $1.75 trillion bill has been mired in the Senate amid disputes among Democrats. Sen. Bernie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

