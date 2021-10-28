Senate Questions Attorney General On Threats to School Boards

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland testified before a Senate judiciary committee regarding threats to school boards across the nation.

Senators questioned Garland about a Department of Justice memo addressing these threats.

The memo directs the FBI to work with local and state officials to respond to the harassment and threats made by parents to school officials.

Republican senators criticized Garland for politicizing the DOJ by silencing parents.

The attorney general says his department is addressing threats and violence, not freedom of speech.

The memo was issued after the National School Boards Association sent a letter to President Biden.

They compared parents’ actions to “domestic terrorism,” but later apologized for that comparison.