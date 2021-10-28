Police Confirm Cinematographer Was Killed By Live Bullet On Set

Police have now confirmed that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by a live bullet on the set of the film “Rust” in New Mexico.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office says they were able to recover the bullet from director Joel Souza’s shoulder after it injured him and killed Hutchins.

It’s still unclear how a live round ended up in a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin, but investigators say they are focusing on two people—the prop master and the assistant director.

Prop master Hannah Gutierrez says the guns were secured in a safe, but ammo was left out unsecured on a cart.

Assistant director David Halls says he checked the gun before it was fired but did not check all five chambers.

Investigators say there were three prop guns on set. Only one was able to fire live ammunition.