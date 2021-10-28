CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergrande Crisis All But Shuts Bond Market for China’s Junk Borrowers

Cover picture for the articleJunk-bond issuance by China’s riskier companies has nearly ground to a halt, creating more challenges for the...

bloomberglaw.com

China’s Junk Dollar Bonds Are Suffering Worst Slump in a Decade

Notes are set for their sharpest two-month decline since 2011. junk dollar bonds had their steepest two-month decline in a decade as stress builds in the battered real estate sector and defaults mount to a record. Average prices of the notes plunged more than 13 cents on the dollar in...
Forbes

Is Evergrande China’s Lehman Moment?

There’s a lot of muttering in the distressed investing space these days bemoaning that there’s nothing to do right now. But could this be the calm before the storm? Our economy has just absorbed the largest fiscal and monetary stimulus in history in response to the COVID pandemic. As that winds down and QE tapers off, the big question is, “What comes next?” There’s uncertainty over exactly how future distress will play out, but if the past is prologue, it will present itself soon enough. Major structural change, combined with high levels of leverage, is usually a precursor to distress. Heading into the next distress cycle, we already have excessive debt. Perhaps the structural change that pushes us into a new default cycle will simply be the roll back of all that prior stimulus.
temple.edu

The Evergrande debt crisis, explained

Evergrande is one of the largest companies in China, a sprawling corporation with interests in everything from real estate to electric cars and investors all over the world. The conglomerate’s size and reach make it the very definition of “too big to fail.”. Yet Evergrande is more than $300 billion...
wkzo.com

China Evergrande’s EV unit shares surge on business shift, Evergrande sinks

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares in China Evergrande Group’s electric vehicle (EV) unit rose as much as 5.8% early on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous day as the cash-strapped developer said it would prioritise the growth of its EV business. China Evergrande, however, reversed early gains and fell more...
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Bulls cheer China, Evergrande headlines

Asian shares track Wall Street gains amid softer US Treasury yields. Evenrgrande restarts 16 cites after paying US bond coupons, PBOC stays defensive. Australia eyes booster shots, NZ markets are off. Firmer oil probes equity bulls amid a quiet start to the key week. Asian equities portray a positive week-start...
Shore News Network

China’s Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 projects

BEIJING (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had resumed work on more than 10 projects in Shenzhen, Dongguan and other cities – a statement that comes after it appeared to avert default with a last-minute bond coupon payment last week. Evergrande, which has some $300 billion in liabilities,...
Tidewater News

Explainer: How China Evergrande’s debt troubles pose a systemic danger?

China Evergrande Group has provided funds to pay curiosity on a greenback bond, an individual with direct information of the matter informed Reuters on Friday, days earlier than a deadline that will have seen the developer plunge into formal default. News of the remittance will probably deliver reduction to traders...
investing.com

Evergrande Repayment Lifts Chinese Developers, Asia Junk Bonds

(Bloomberg) -- A relief rally boosted risk-sensitive assets including Chinese developers, junk bonds and the Australian dollar after China Evergrande Group paid interest on one of its dollar bonds. The Shanghai Stock Exchange Property Index climbed as much as 4.6%, while high-yield dollar bonds rose three cents on the dollar....
US News and World Report

Evergrande Averting Default to Do Little to Revive China Property Bond Sales

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China property companies could be locked out of offshore debt markets until early next year as global investors wait on the sidelines for embattled China Evergrande Group to work out its debt woes, fund managers and advisors said. Even though Evergrande confounded market expectations by delivering...
Reuters

Factbox-China Evergrande's bond coupon payments through April 2022

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group on Friday confounded market expectations that it would formally default this weekend, supplying funds to pay interest on a U.S. dollar bond before the expiration of a 30-day grace period on Oct. 23. Evergrande missed coupon payments totalling nearly $280 million on its dollar...
FXStreet.com

China Evergrande makes $83.5 million bond interest payment

The risk appetite is returning to Asia this Friday after China Evergrande makes a payment of $83.5 million in lieu of the bond interest, Reuters reports, citing China’s Securities Times. The indebted Chinese property development giant made the payment on Thursday, October 21. Further, Reuters reports, citing a source, that...
Bisnow

China RE Crisis Grows: Another Chinese Developer Defaults, Evergrande Lifeline Falls Through, Housing Market Shrinks

China Evergrande Group's debt problems are deepening as the ripple effects from its credit crisis continue to spread in China's real estate sector. Evergrande's proposed $2.6B sale of a majority stake in its property management arm to Hopson Development Holdings has officially fallen through, The New York Times reports. The deal's failure represents another closed avenue for the developer to pay off some of its $305B in debt obligations, the most for any real estate company in the world.
CNBC

China Evergrande secures bond extension as chairman foots project bills

China Evergrande Group has secured an extension on a defaulted bond, financial provider REDD reported on Thursday. Evergrande has won a more than three-month extension. News of the extension came after Evergrande said it had scrapped a deal to sell a 50.1% stake in Evergrande Property Services Group to Hopson Development Holdings.
