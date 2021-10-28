Skoda Fabia review

New Renault Scenics are no longer available in the UK, and the fact that there’s no significant appetite for it is a shame, because it’s good to drive, bursting with practicality and excellent value. It seems SUV-focused buyers no longer want MPVs of any size. As a result, second-hand Scenics are much more unusual than you might think, and that’s unfortunate. This Mk4 model looks really smart and it offers a level of cabin versatility that’s generally not available in the compact SUV sector – especially if you want seven-seat accommodation. We liked the Grand Scenic enough to commend it in our 2017 Best MPV category in our New Car Awards, and it’s still worthy of your consideration.

