Is this the end of social media?

By Janko Roettgers, the Source Code team
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning! This Thursday, the metaverse could change social media as we know it, the DOJ is looking into Visa's fintech ties, and Adam Mosseri has regrets. Also, don't miss our new Diversity Tracker, with data and comparisons from across the tech industry. We'll have more analysis and data in tomorrow's...

Mark Zuckerberg's bizarre home decoration spotted in live video

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
Trump announces media company, social media platform coming next month

Former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he is launching a new media company — complete with a social media platform that will begin rolling out in November. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) said in a statement that its mission was to “create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America.”
Facebook to delete ‘faceprints’ of users, shutting down face-recognition system

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete the faceprints of more than 1 billion people. “This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology’s history,” said a blog post Tuesday from Jerome Pesenti, vice president of artificial intelligence for Facebook’s new […]
Zuckerberg's Foundation Kills 'Meta' Science Company on Day of Facebook Rebrand

Thursday marked a new chapter in Facebook's ongoing attempt to deal with the fallout from recent revelations about its inadequate content moderation role in sparking a mental health crises, decisions to prioritize engagement over safety, facilitation of genocide, and more: it changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc—”Meta” for short.
‘There is No Evidence People Ever Saved Bacon Grease’ Facebook ‘Fact Check’

AdvertisementsAn October 21 2021 post generated a recursive rumor of its own, when it claimed that Facebook fact-checkers had determined there was “no evidence people ever saved aluminum foil or bacon grease” in the course of fact-checking a meme. This secondary claim spread virally, with most commenters accepting it at...
Whistleblower blasts Facebook's Meta rebrand

Whistleblower Frances Haugen issued a stinging rebuke of Facebook's "Meta" rebrand on Monday, accusing the company of yet again prioritising expansion over people's safety. The company last week announced it was changing the name of Facebook's parent company to "Meta" to signal the change in focus. 
Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
‘The Eye of Sauron is looking elsewhere’: How Twitter and Google really feel about Facebook’s troubles

For an entire week now, Facebook has dominated nearly every headline — and Twitter and Google are probably enjoying it. Washington's frustration with Facebook — now Meta, apparently — is a near constant in tech policy, but policymakers' ire at the company has grown in recent weeks thanks to the extensive documents still being made public. Tech companies that aren't Facebook, meanwhile, often feel more than a smidge of schadenfreude seeing a competitor's difficulties, even as they try to avoid scrutiny of their own. Still, rival services also worry that the intensified fury of lawmakers and regulators may well turn on them.
Everyone’s talking about Meta — others want that to stop

Meta is on everyone's minds. That's exactly what Meta wants. It's a brilliant public relations move; the company has been knocked down week after week, struggling to come up for air while a consortium of journalists, Protocol included, sift through thousands of pages of information leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen. The company needed to take control of the news cycle, knowing that it certainly isn't getting out of it anytime soon.
Facebook renames itself to Meta

The cat is out of the bag: Mark Zuckerberg unveiled Meta as Facebook's new corporate name at the company's Connect developer conference Thursday morning. "We have a new north star: to bring the metaverse to life," Zuckerberg said. "From now on, we're going to be metaverse first, not Facebook first."
How Facebook is merging VR with the real world

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Next Up. This week: Facebook's plans to make us feel more at home in VR, and Roku's first, timid embrace of IoT. Also: MySpace is alive and well in VR!. Facebook wants to make VR feel more real. It's a metaverse lovefest: As Facebook's...
From the Facebook Papers to the metaverse

On this episode of the Source Code podcast: It's all Facebook, all the time! Issie Lapowsky joins the show to talk about what's in the Facebook Papers, and what it's like trying to report on them and understand how Facebook works. Then, Janko Roettgers discusses the company's big rebranding — Facebook out, Meta in — and Mark Zuckerberg's big-picture plans for the metaverse.
Mark Zuckerberg should resign, Frances Haugen says

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen thinks Mark Zuckerberg should step down, she said Monday during an interview at Web Summit. When asked, "Should Mark Zuckerberg step down?" Haugen responded, "I think it is unlikely the company will change if he remains the CEO. I hope that he sees that there is so much good he could do in the world and maybe it's a chance for someone else to maybe take the reins ... I think Facebook would be stronger with someone who is willing to focus on safety. So yes."
Chinese web users think Meta's logo is a WeChat rip-off

The new Meta logo has dispelled a feeling of déjà vu among Chinese web users since Facebook announced its major rebrand: It resembles the logo of WeChat Channels, a short-video feature embedded within China's largest social media platform. Both logos look like an evolution from the infinite loop symbol "∞,"...
Facebook is shutting down its facial recognition capabilities

Facebook is deleting more than one billion users' facial recognition templates and turning off facial recognition capabilities amid what the company called "ongoing uncertainty" about the proper role of facial recognition technology in society. Facebook began offering users the ability to automatically detect their faces in photos uploaded to the platform in 2010.
From mobile to the metaverse

Happy Halloween! Here's your five-minute guide to the best of Protocol (and the internet) from the week that was, from the Facebook Papers to the metaverse to Gen Z's workplace takeover. The best of Protocol. It's Frances Haugen's world. We're all just living in it, by Issie Lapowsky. The story...
Facebook ends facial recognition over privacy fears

Scandal-hit Facebook is shutting down its long-criticized facial recognition system and deleting scan data on a billion people, it said Tuesday, in a shock response to privacy concerns. The announcement came as the tech giant battles one of its worst crises ever, with reams of internal documents leaked to reporters, lawmakers and US regulators fuelling fresh calls for government regulation. This policy change shuts down a feature that automatically identified people who appeared in Facebook users' digital photos, and was key to the company building a global library of faces that became a magnet for controversy. "This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology's history," wrote Jerome Pesenti, the vice president of artificial intelligence at Facebook's parent company Meta.
Webex bets on the home office

Virtual meetings and remote work aren't going anywhere, and companies that sell collaboration tools hope that means big business. "We're seeing that at Cisco," said Jeetu Patel, the executive vice president who runs the company's Webex division. "We're actually sending out kits to people's homes." Many companies ponied up for...
