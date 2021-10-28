Is this the end of social media?

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen thinks Mark Zuckerberg should step down, she said Monday during an interview at Web Summit. When asked, "Should Mark Zuckerberg step down?" Haugen responded, "I think it is unlikely the company will change if he remains the CEO. I hope that he sees that there is so much good he could do in the world and maybe it's a chance for someone else to maybe take the reins ... I think Facebook would be stronger with someone who is willing to focus on safety. So yes."

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO