Anyone who has read any of the articles I have written for the library can readily attest to the fact that genealogy is my favorite topic. So when considering what to write about this month, I decided I would explore references to my favorite holiday on Newspapers.com to see what might pop up for a Halloween past. So I went to Little Dixie Library’s genealogy link for Newspapers.com and typed in the words “Halloween” and “Moberly, Missouri”. To my great delight, what should appear but a little piece from Wednesday, October 30, 1935 entitled, ‘Halloween Party for Margaret Jean Tait’. The title immediately caught my eye because I knew that Margaret was my mother’s close childhood friend. As I opened and scanned the article, I spied what I was hoping to see--‘Those present were: Doris Conner, Marjorie Burton, Betty Burton…’. Marjorie and Betty were, respectively, my mother and my aunt and they would have been 13 and 9 years old at the time. Here then was just the sort of Halloween treat I had been hoping to find when I decided on this topic; I had discovered my family reaching out to me from another time. I had unexpectedly managed to make a little spectral connection with loved ones in honor of the season. No candy could have possibly been sweeter!

MOBERLY, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO